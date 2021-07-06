Who is Millie Court on 'Love Island'? All you need to know

Millie Court is the next bombshell set to cause trouble in Love Island 2021!

Millie was revealed as one of the next girls to enter the villa on Monday 5 July, after the explosive episode which saw Chuggs Wallis dumped from the villa!

When asked why she decided to sign up for Love Island, Millie said: "I've been single for over a year now. I'm ready to find 'the one'. I'm a very spontaneous and adventurous person. I'm always up for doing something new and challenging myself."

She continued: "I've never done anything like this before. I just want to throw myself into it and have fun with it."

Here's everything you need to know about Millie Court, including her age, job, where she's from and who's caught her eye in the Love Island so far!

Millie Court is ready to find "the one" in the villa! (Image credit: Lifted Entertainment / ITV)

How old is Millie Court?

Millie is 24.

Where is she from?

Millie is from Essex.

What does she do for a living?

Millie Court is currently a fashion buyer's administrator. She said: "I love my job. It's all involved with fashion. I studied fashion at university."

What is Millie Court looking for in a partner?

"Looks wise, it's the classic tall, dark and handsome. But people who I've been with in the past haven't been that. I say this but genuinely deep down it’s whether I’ve got a connection with them or not. I’m looking for someone that I can fully vibe with and we have the same energy."

"I really want someone who can make me laugh and is funny. Someone who matches me and not just because they’re good-looking. Most boys who are really good-looking are boring!"

Who has caught her eye in the villa?

"Liam is the type of guy that I normally go for, I love how tall he is. Toby has a cute personality and I think he'll make me laugh. Brad has stunning blue eyes and an amazing body and a banging tan!"

Love Island 2021 airs Sunday-Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.