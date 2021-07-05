Who is Rachel Finni on 'Love Island'? All you need to know

Rachel Finni is the latest bombshell to appear in Love Island 2021. She made her surprise entrance on Friday, where we learned that she would decide whether Chuggs Wallis or Brad McClelland would be the first male islander to be dumped!

She wanted to take part in the show because she's always been a Love Island fan! She said: "I think it's an amazing way to spend the last year of my 20s, doing something that fulfils me emotionally as well. It's more than going on Love Island for the sake of it. I'm doing it because I love the show and I need someone to marry me."

Here's everything you need to know about Rachel Finni, including her age, job and which boys have already caught her eye!

Rachel is the latest bombshell to set foot in the villa. (Image credit: Lifted Entertainment / ITV.)

How old is Rachel Finni?

Rachel is 29.

Where is she from?

Rachel is from London.

What does she do for a living?

Rachel Finni is a luxury travel specialist. When asked what the coolest part of her job is, Rachel said: “it’s more what the hotels are capable of. We had a rock star staying at one of our hotels once and we managed to open up the ceiling just so we could get a Baby Grand Piano in there for them.”

What is Rachel looking for in a partner?

“I love the way modern relationships are. I don’t need a man for anything. I can buy my own home and take care of myself. I just love knowing I have another person there that I’m going through life with. But I have genuinely have no type. As long as you are sexy, smell nice, don’t bite your nails or chew loudly, have me!"

Who does she have her eye on in the villa?

“Aaron is very attractive and seems down to earth. Our jobs are similar so I think we’d have interesting conversations. Hugo seems like boyfriend material — handsome, charming — and I’d like to crack his shell a bit more. And Toby — he’s attractive, cheeky. I’d definitely have a lot of fun with him but I need to see if he’s worth pursuing."

Love Island 2021 airs Sunday-Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.