Who is Tyler Cruickshank on 'Love Island' UK? All you need to know
By Martin Shore
Tyler Cruickshank is the latest male bombshell heading into the Love Island villa.
Tyler Cruickshank is the latest male bombshell joining Love Island 2021. He's heading into the villa alongside Georgia Townend and Abigail Rawlings just after two islanders have been dumped by their fellow contestants.
Why did Tyler sign up for Love Island? He said: "I'm single and still looking for someone. I've been single for about three years I would say. I kind of miss having somewhere there.
"It's a good opportunity to find someone. I'm really competitive so the challenge aspect I do like. I want to get out there in my shorts and show my abs."
Here's everything you need to know about Tyler Cruickshank from Love Island!
How old is Tyler Cruickshank?
Tyler is 26.
Where is he from?
Tyler Cruickshank is from Croydon.
What does he do for a living?
Like Faye Winter, Tyler works in property as a real estate agent. If they went head-to-head to sell the villa, he thinks he'd seal the deal! He said: "Oh I don't know... I would say me, you've got to back yourself. She looks like she'd have a really good pitch on her."
What do you think you will bring to the villa?
"More energy I think. I'm a person that doesn't take myself too seriously. I like messing about. I like jokes. I'm not just going to be there just lazing around. I'll be up doing this, doing that, playing games. I'm really good at sports."
What do you think of the boys?
"Jake seems really genuine. But they all seem really welcoming, really cool."
Who do you have your eye on?
"Kaz, she just looks like she has so much energy about her. You kind of need it if you're surrounded by people all the time. If you were feeling down, Kaz would be the person to uplift you.
"Faye, she's a fiery-ish sort of character. She sticks up for her friends and for herself. I don't think there'll ever be a dull moment with her."
Love Island 2021 airs Sunday-Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.
