Who is AJ Bunker on 'Love Island' UK? All you need to know

AJ Bunker is the latest bombshell to appear in Love Island UK 2021!

She entered the villa after the boys came from behind to win the the "Stags vs Hens" challenge, which meant there'd be a new female face setting foot in the villa that very same day!

Announcing her arrival with "eyes on the prize, boys", AJ made an impact straight away, leaving the girls to watch on from the terrace as AJ met the men.

She says she signed up for Love Island because she's had "the worst luck with men", and felt like entering the villa would be the way to meet someone knew!

Here's everything you need to know about AJ Bunker, including her age, job, and which of the boys she wants to couple up with!

AJ Bunker has her eyes on Teddy Soares! (Image credit: Lifted Entertainment / ITV)

How old is AJ Bunker?

AJ Bunker is 28.

Where is she from?

She's from Hertfordshire.

What does AJ stand for?

AJ's full name is Andrea-Jane Bunker.

What does AJ Bunker do for a living?

Currently, AJ is a hair extension technician.

What does AJ think she'll bring to the villa?

"I think I'm going to bring a bit of spice, I definitely am fiery. The girls need to know their worth and what standards they should be setting. I'm just going to go in there and be like, 'Girls, you're beautiful, you're smart, know your worth!'"

"Self love is massive for me. Girl power! In terms of the guys, I want to teach them the right way because I've been messed about by guys so much. They need to be taught some lessons. And in the meantime, hopefully I find a nice guy as well."

Who has she got her eye on?

"There is something about Teddy. He's a bit of me. In terms of being adventurous and spontaneous, I think we'd get on really well. Hugo and Aaron, there is something about them so I want to get to know them a bit more."

When asked how she would approach Faye about getting to know Teddy, AJ said: "I'm a respectful person in terms of morals. I'll definitely approach her and have a conversation beforehand. But I wouldn't hold back."

"I feel like we all have a right to get to know the guys in there. I'll definitely have a word with her first and would keep her updated on where everything is at really. I'm open and honest and I think that's all you can really do."

