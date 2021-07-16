Who is Danny Bibby on 'Love Island' UK? All you need to know

Danny Bibby is the latest lad to join Love Island 2021!

He was briefly teased at the end of Thursday 15th July, as Kaz Kamwi was informed she and one other mystery girl would be being sent on dates with a new boy. Although he hasn't yet made a proper appearance in the show just yet, he seems ready to stir things up once he gets in the villa!

When asked why he wanted to sign up, Danny said: "My mindset has changed in the last year. Lockdown has really made me reevaluate my life and it's done me good."

Here's everything you need to know about Danny Bibby, including his age, job and who he sees as competition in the villa!

Danny Bibby is a plumber and clothing brand owner from Wigan. (Image credit: Lifted Entertainment / ITV)

How old is Danny Bibby?

Danny is 25.

Where is he from?

Danny Bibby comes from Wigan.

What does Danny Bibby do for a living?

Danny is a plumber, but he's also in the process of becoming a clothing brand owner! When asked how he got into owning a clothing brand, he said: "The first lockdown hit. Before that, I never would really have the time because I'm working all the time. I'm a very motivated and ambitious guy. So I had a lot of time off and set up the clothing brand with a friend. We're in the process of launching it now."

He added: "I love fashion and getting ready. I like looking smart and wearing designer clothes. That's my thing."

Which girls have you got your eye on?

"Lucinda is my type — nice eyes and tanned. Sharon is nice. I like Kaz's vibe. Kaz is bubbly like me so I think we'd get on like a house on fire. I think me and Kaz will vibe."

Which boys do you see as competition?

"The guys need an alpha male and I feel like that's me. The girls have Faye who says it how it is but the lads are all like little sheep. There is no way I would have sat back and let Hugo cry."

When asked if he plans to stir things up in the villa, Danny just added: "not so much to stir it up, but I will speak my mind. My Dad would say I've got not filter. I'll say whatever comes to mind — bad or good."

Love Island 2021 airs Sunday-Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.