Who is Charlie Radnedge from Love Island? All you need to know

Want to know more about Charlie Radnedge from Love Island?

Love Island 2022 is continuing to unleash new bombshells into the villa, and Charlie is the latest boy to head into the villa in order to look for love.

He arrived on Wednesday, June 22, shortly after fellow bombshell Antigoni Buxton took three of the boys away from the villa for a cocktail date. Upon his arrival, Charlie met all the girls for a drink whilst the other boys were left to watch on from the terrace... will he manage to find his perfect match and join the Love Island winners list?

As for why Charlie decided to sign up for Love Island, he said: "It's a once in a lifetime opportunity - I’ve got to give it a go. I date quite a lot in London and I’ve been single for three years, so I’m not having that much success in that department, so why not try something new."

Here's everything you need to know about Charlie Radnedge.

(Image credit: ITV)

How old is Charlie Radnedge?

Charlie is 28 years old.

Where is Charlie from?

Charlie is from London.

What is Charlie's Instagram account?

Charlie Radnedge's Instagram handle is @charlieradnedge. (opens in new tab) At the time of writing, he has just over 9000 followers, but if he gets to spend a long time in the villa we're sure that will change before long!

What does Charlie do for a living?

Charlie Radnedge works in real estate development.

What does he think he will bring to the villa?

Charlie thinks he's going to bring a new vibe to Love Island 2022. He commented: "I am quite a different personality to the guys in there. I’d say I’m quite forward and straight talking. I’m also quite a relaxed person as well. I think I’ll bring good vibes to the Villa."

Who has Charlie got his eye on?

Charlie already had his eye on a few of the girls before he arrived.

He said: "Ekin-Su, Paige and Tasha. But I’m keeping an open mind until I meet them. I might get on with someone I didn’t fancy before. I’m very much on the personality side of things and whether you vibe with someone. Ekin-Su is more towards my classic type. Paige seems like a very, very nice girl. Tasha seems like good fun as well. I find her quite intriguing - I want to find out more about her."

Why does he think he is single at the moment?

"Part of it is that I'm very happy on my own. I enjoy doing stuff on my own and having my own space. I don’t require someone else to make me feel happy. If I do get into a relationship I want it to be something that adds to both of our lives, rather than it being something my happiness is dependent on. I’m probably at the age where the next serious relationship, that’ll be it I reckon, so I want to be sure", Charlie said.

Love Island 2022 began on Monday, June 6 at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub, and new episodes air nightly at the same time in the same place. Episodes will be made available to stream the following morning on BritBox.

Love Island 2022 premiered in the US on Hulu on Tuesday, June 21.