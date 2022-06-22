Who is Love Island star Antigoni Buxton's famous mum? Everything you need to know

Antigoni Buxton is another bombshell heading into the Love Island villa this year.

Love Island 2022 has already seen plenty of bombshells entering the villa to spice things up and try to turn some heads, and Antigoni is the latest addition. Just like every Love Island hopeful, Antigoni will be looking to find her perfect partner and dreaming of securing the big cash prize as one of the next Love Island winners.

Talking about why she decided to sign up for Love Island this year, Antigoni said: "I've been single for almost a year and a half and for the whole of the last year my goal has been to have as many different experiences as possible. I really just want to say ‘yes’ to things. Why not? It’ll be fun. I’m a Cypriot girl and I love being in the sun. I’ve got nothing to lose!"

Here's everything you need to know about Antigoni Buxton...

(Image credit: ITV)

Who is Antigoni Buxton's famous mother?

Antigoni's famous mother is Tonia Buxton. Tonia is a celebrity chef and a regular face on shows including Sunday Brunch, GB News and This Morning.

She posted a message of support on Instagram (opens in new tab), writing: "I can not believe that my @antigoni is in the Love Island Villa, she mentioned she would be sunbathing this week I didn't think she meant in Mallorca!

"We are all so excited for you and know you will be amazing! You have always been an island girl, so I know you will fit right in! Hoping you all love and support my girl, I know she will make us proud!"

How old

Antigoni is 26 years old.

Where is Antigoni from?

She's from London.

What is Antigoni Buxton's Instagram account?

Antigoni's Instagram handle is just @antigoni. She's already a verified on the platform and has more than 33,000 followers at the time of writing.

What does Antigoni do for a living?

Antigoni is a singer-songwriter.

What does she think she will bring to the villa?

Antigoni said: "I think I'm going to bring a positive energy — I'm a very positive person."

Given she's entering after two of the original islanders were dumped from the villa, it sounds like her positivity might be a welcome addition to the show!

Why does she think she's a catch?

"When I’m into somebody, I’m very much all about them. My culture is a very open, generous culture and I like to think I carry that trait as a girlfriend. I really put 100% into somebody when I like them. I would also like that back!"

How does she think her friends and family would describe her?

"They would describe me as energetic, the organiser and planner - I’m the one who books all the family holidays and the girls trips. They would say I’m a bit of a party animal and I think they would say I’m a fierce friend — I’m very loyal and protective over the people in my life."

Love Island 2022 began on Monday, June 6 at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub, and new episodes air nightly at the same time in the same place. Episodes will be made available to stream the following morning on BritBox.

Love Island 2022 premiered in the US on Hulu on Tuesday, June 21.