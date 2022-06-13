Who is Jacques O'Neill on Love Island? All you need to know

Jacques O'Neill is one of the first male bombshells to cause a stir in the Love Island villa.

Jacques O'Neill is one of the first male bombshells to enter the Love Island villa this year.

Love Island 2022 wouldn't be the same without the bombshells heading into the villa to try and turn some heads, and Jacques is set to do exactly that.

His explosive entrance stunned the Islanders as Gemma Owen was quick to share that he was in fact her ex-boyfriend — ruffling the feathers of Luca Bish who is currently coupled up with Gemma.

After stealing Gemma from Davide Sanclimenti, it looks like Luca's efforts of grafting Gemma could be in potential danger with her ex's arrival. But we'll have to wait to find out...

Just like every other Love Island contestant, Jacques O'Neill will be hoping to couple up with his perfect match and maybe even walk away from the show as one of the Love Island winners.

Speaking on why he thinks he's a catch and a good boyfriend, he said: "We all think we’re a catch, don’t we? I’m loyal, I’m respectful and I’ve got good manners. I’ll look after someone close to me to the full extent I can. I would have a baby in two or three years. I think I’d be good with babies too, they’d be good looking wouldn’t they?"

Here's everything you need to know about Jacques O'Neill...

(Image credit: ITV)

How old is Jacques O'Neill?

Jacques is 23 years old.

Where is Jacques O'Neill from?

Jacques is from Cumbria.

What is Jacques's Instagram account?

Jacques's Instagram handle is @jacques9oneill_ (opens in new tab). At the time of writing, he has 50.2k followers, though we expect that will change soon!

What does Jacques do for a living?

Jacques is a professional rugby league player.

What does Jacques think he'll bring to the villa?

Jacques is keen to bring 'good vibes' into the villa, but is also honest.

"I’ll bring laughs. I’m very straight up — I don’t beat around the bush. Just good vibes," he said.

How does Jacques approach his love life... does he fall in love quickly?

Jacques confessed to falling in love quickly, saying: "Quick. I literally know if they’re going to be my girlfriend within a week. I fall pretty quick."

What would Jacques do to impress someone?

"I wouldn’t go trying to impress people, they like me for who I am. I’m not going to go out of my way to make someone like me. But when I’m with a girl, I like to make them feel special," he revealed.

Love Island 2022 began on Monday, June 6 at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub (opens in new tab), and new episodes air nightly at the same time in the same place. Episodes will be made available to stream the following morning on BritBox.