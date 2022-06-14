Who is Remi Lambert on Love Island? All you need to know

Remi Lambert is one of the next male bombshells heading into the villa.

Remi Lambert is part of the next pair of male bombshells heading into the Love Island villa this year, alongside Jay Younger.

Love Island 2022 wouldn't be the same without the bombshells heading into the villa to try and turn some heads, and Remi is set to do exactly that.

After the explosive entrance of first male bombshell and Gemma Owen's ex Jacques O'Neill, Remi's sudden appearance is bound to cause more drama for the other Islanders.

With all of the girls now coupled up, who has Remi got his eye on? And which couple could potentially be in jeopardy?

Just like every other Love Island contestant, Remi Lambert will be hoping to couple up with his perfect match and maybe even walk away from the show as one of the Love Island winners.

Speaking on why he decided to come on Love Island, he said: "I am single AF! When I saw Molly [Mae Hague] and Tommy [Fury] and saw how strong they are together, I thought, ‘I want a love like that.’"

Here's everything you need to know about Remi Lambert...

(Image credit: ITV)

How old is Remi Lambert?

Remi is 22 years old.

Where is Remi Lambert from?

Remi is from Manchester.

What is Remi's Instagram account?

Remi's Instagram handle is @remilambo (opens in new tab). At the time of writing, he has 14.5k followers, though we expect that will change soon!

What does Remi think he'll bring to the villa?

Remi is looking to be the supportive Islander, but is keen to bring in the fun too.

"I feel like I’m going to bring the goofy vibe, the fun vibe that everyone needs and the chilled person that everyone can talk to if anything is wrong," he said.

How competitive is Remi?

Remi confessed that he always wins when it comes to girls, saying: "I’m quite laid back but it’s happened before where I’ve been in a club and guys have tried to move to a girl and I’m like ‘If you want to chat to her, you can chat to her but I’m going to do my thing.’ I always win!"

Why is Remi single?

"I think it’s by choice — I’m too picky. She needs to be 10/10 for everything. And I’m 6ft3. I’d like a girl to be at least 5ft10," he said.

Love Island 2022 began on Monday, June 6 at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub, and new episodes air nightly at the same time in the same place. Episodes will be made available to stream the following morning on BritBox.

Love Island 2022 will begin airing on Hulu in the US from Tuesday, June 21.