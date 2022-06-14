Who is Jay Younger on Love Island? All you need to know

Jay Younger is one of the next male bombshells to head into the Love Island villa.

Love Island 2022 wouldn't be the same without the bombshells entering the villa to try and turn some heads, and Jay is set to do exactly that.

After the explosive entrance of first male bombshell and Gemma Owen's ex Jacques O'Neill, Jay's sudden appearance is bound to cause more drama for the other Islanders.

With all of the girls now coupled up, who has Jay got his eye on? And what couple could potentially be in jeopardy?

Just like every other Love Island contestant, Jay Younger will be hoping to couple up with his perfect match and maybe even walk away from the show as one of the Love Island winners.

Speaking on why he decided to come on Love Island, he said: "I think I am at the point in my life where it would be quite fun to find someone and have fun along the way. And doing it in Mallorca and in the Villa would be a great opportunity, so why not?"

Here's everything you need to know about Jay Younger...

(Image credit: ITV)

How old is Jay Younger?

Jay is 28 years old.

Where is Jay Younger from?

Jay is from Edinburgh.

What is Jay's Instagram account?

Jay's Instagram handle is @jayyounger_ (opens in new tab). At the time of writing, he has 3.941 followers, though we expect that will change soon!

What does Jay do for a living?

Jay is an investment analyst.

What does Jay think he will bring to the villa?

Jay is eager to support his fellow Islanders and bring in some fun to the villa.

He said: "I think I am going to be a supportive Islander, I think I am going to bring a lot of fun. Hopefully some good laughs along the way and maybe some indecisive decisions."

Why does Jay think he is a catch?

Jay is confident that'll he be able to find his ideal match in the villa!

"I think I genuinely have what most females want. I’ve got a good job, I think I am a good looking lad and I have a lot of fun so I feel like I could add a lot of value to their lives if they add a lot of value to mine," he revealed.

Is Jay competitive? How does he feel about treading on people's toes?

Jay hinted at his competitive nature and isn't worried about getting what he wants — even if that means stepping on people's toes!

"I am very competitive, so I wouldn’t be afraid to go after a girl if I wanted them," he said.

Love Island 2022 began on Monday, June 6 at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub, and new episodes air nightly at the same time in the same place. Episodes will be made available to stream the following morning on BritBox.

Love Island 2022 will begin airing on Hulu in the US from Tuesday, June 21.