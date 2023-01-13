Who is Shaq Muhammad on Love Island 2023?

You can follow Shaq and all the other islanders when Love Island 2023 gets underway on Monday, January 16.

Shaq Muhammad is one of the five boys heading into the villa as part of this year's starting lineup for Love Island.

Winter Love Island 2023 is the first of a double helping of the hit ITV dating show coming to ITV2 and ITVX this year. The winter spin-off is returning after a couple of years away and will see a fresh batch of islanders jetting off to a new villa in South Africa to try to find their perfect partners with the help of Love Island's new host, Maya Jama.

Shaq Muhammad is heading into the villa in the hopes of finding his 'future wife'. Asked why he signed up for Love Island 2023, he said: "I haven’t had the best luck with previous relationships. So I thought, why not be in the sun and potentially meet the love of my life? Hopefully I do come out with my future wife. The person I hope to marry one day. Hopefully she’s in the Villa."

Here's what you need to know about Shaq Muhammad...

How old is Shaq Muhammad?

Shaq is 24 years old.

Where is Shaq Muhammad from?

Shaq Muhammad is one of the many islanders from London.

What does Shaq do for a living?

Shaq is an airport security officer.

What is Shaq Muhammad's Instagram?

Shaq's Instagram is @shaq24s_ (opens in new tab), where he's already garnered 3760 followers at the time of writing.

If you do decide to follow Shaq , you won't be seeing any new posts on his account for a little while owing to the new Love Island duty of care protocols. These new rules mean islanders have been asked to pause their social media accounts while they're in the show, meaning you won't be seeing new posts from them or their friends and family during their time in the villa.

What does Shaq think he will bring to the villa?

By the sounds of things, Shaq thinks he's going to be a natural fit for the villa. He said: "I get on with people in general, so I think people will naturally be drawn to me. I’m a lovable person. I do put myself first and I’m not scared to just go for what I want, if I have to step on people’s toes or things like that."

Shaq's pitch for potential partners is to highlight his kindness. He said: "I'm a great boyfriend. I'm very kind and thoughtful. Parents always love me. They say, 'He's a good person, you should marry him!' Once I'm with someone I'm always all about that person. I'm very vocal about that. I'm a catch!"

Love Island 2023 starts airing on Monday, January 16 at 9 pm on ITV2. You can stream the new series on ITVX in the UK; the series is expected to follow past seasons and air on Hulu in the US.