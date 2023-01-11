Who is Lana Jenkins on Love Island 2023?

Lana Jenkins is one of the first stars confirmed for 2023's first series of Love Island.

Winter Love Island 2023 is the first of a double helping of the hit ITV dating show coming to ITV2 and ITVX this year. The returning winter spin-off will see another batch of islanders heading to a new villa in South Africa to try to find their perfect partners with the help of the recently-announced new host, Maya Jama.

Lana Jenkins was the third islander revealed for the series when ITV announced the lineup on Monday, January 9. She's made it clear she's going into the villa to find her perfect match; when asked why she signed up for Love Island now, Lana said: "I’ve been single for quite a while, I’m normally a relationship type of person so the fact that I’ve been single for two, almost three, years is quite rare for me.

"Now’s the right time for me to be doing something a bit different. I’ve not been able to find anyone who suits me so it's good to do something totally different and try to meet someone a different way", she added.

Here's what you need to know about Lana Jenkins...

How old is Lana Jenkins?

Lana Jenkins is 25.

Where is Lana Jenkins from?

Lana is from Luton.

Will Lana land her dream man in the villa? (Image credit: ITV)

What does Lana do for a living?

Lana Jenkins is a a makeup artist.

What is Lana's Instagram handle?

You can follow Lana on Instagram @lanajenkinss (opens in new tab). Lana's already got more than 10,000 followers and is bound to get plenty more before Love Island 2023 comes to an end.

It is worth remembering that the duty of care protocols for Love Island contestants have been changed for the new series. Islanders have been asked to pause their social media accounts for the duration of their time in the villa, so if you follow Lana you likely won't see any new posts on her account for a little while.

What does she think she will bring to the villa?

Lana thinks she's going to be a good person to get along with in the new villa, but she's made it clear she's interested in finding a relationship. She said: "I think I will bring a lot of flirtation, I’m funny and I think I’m just a good person — so I will probably get on with everyone. I’ll just go in there, have a laugh and have a really good time.

"If I’m lucky, and there is someone I get along with, I think it could be really special. I’m looking for something that's a bit deeper, something more serious that could turn into something long term and hopefully a little love story."

"I'm amazing in a relationship! I'm a good cook, good at tickles, I'm fun to be around - but also very relaxed and laid back."

Love Island 2023 starts airing on Monday, January 16 at 9 pm on ITV2. You can stream the new series on ITVX in the UK; the series is expected to follow past seasons and air on Hulu in the US.