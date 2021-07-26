Who is Mary Bedford on 'Love Island' UK? All you need to know

Mary Bedford is one of the bombshells at Casa Amor in Love Island 2021.

Mary Bedford is one of the bombshells who's entering Love Island 2021 at Casa Amor. Now that we're into week five of the show, the long-awaited second villa is about to be introduced, and it's full of even more singletons to spice up the show!

When asked what pushed her to sign up for the show, Mary Bedford said: "I have the worst luck, ever, with boys. Genuinely the worst ever.

"I always get dragged into the same circle of boys. So I was like, I need to go in another direction."

Here's everything you need to know about Mary Bedford from Love Island 2021, including her age, where she's from, what she does for a living and what she thinks she'll bring to the villa!

Mary Bedford is a model from Wakefield. (Image credit: Lifted Entertainment / ITV)

How old is Mary Bedford?

Mary is 22 years old.

Where is she from?

She's from Wakefield.

What does she do for a living?

Mary is a model. Talking about her job, she says: "I shoot for loads of different brands. It's literally the best job ever. I've been doing it full time for two years."

What does she think she will bring to the villa?

"I'm really a positive person all the time, bubbly. I think I'll spice things up. I think I will step on a few toes which will be interesting.

"I hate boring people. I can speak to anyone. The whole time I'll be chewing someone's ear off. That's my coping mechanism, I just talk."

Who have you got your eye on in the Villa?

"Liam. He's just beautiful. He's 6ft6 for a start, he seems really old-school, like a gentleman. And he's basically the same age as me.

"He's perfect. Other than that, Teddy or Toby."

When asked how she's going to go about getting the boy she wants, Mary said: "I'm just going to get in there, see how Liam actually is feeling about Millie really and then reassess. I'm definitely not one to lay it on thick.

"I'll just do a bit of flirting and see how it goes. That's the whole aim isn't it? If I go in there and I really like Liam I'll have to step on Millie's toes. If all the boys are coupled up you will be stepping on toes.

"If I could get away with not having a conversation I probably would as I hate confrontation, but if I need to I would."

