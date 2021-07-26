Who is Lillie Haynes from 'Love Island' UK? All you need to know

Lillie Haynes is the final female bombshell joining Love Island 2021 when Casa Amor opens for business.

When asked what made her sign up for Love Island, Lillie said: "Usually I'm very loyal and I meet one guy, date him, date him only and then I end up being his girlfriend and it never works out.

"So I wanted to meet loads of different people that I wouldn't normally come across and date them all essentially and then pick who I like from that bunch, rather than sticking with one and rolling with that. So - variation!"

Here's everything you need to know about Lillie Haynes, including her age, job, where she comes from, and who she fancies in the villa!

Lillie Haynes is a trainee accountant from South Shields. (Image credit: Lifted Entertainment / ITV)

How old is Lillie Haynes?

Lillie Haynes is 22.

Where is she from?

Lillie is from South Shields.

What does she do for a living?

Lillie is currently a trainee accountant. She said: "I was always maths and science based at school, I was more natural at that kind of thing. I followed my passion route originally, which was dancing. And then I realised I should probably go back to my natural capabilities.

"I liked the sound of finance and accountancy. My colleagues would describe me as a lovable headache. I'm very loud, I've always got a new story to tell in the office."

Who has she got her eye on in the villa?

"I've definitely got my eye on Jake. He's 100% the type of boy I would go for at home. It's too good of a match not to just go for.

"Liam is definitely a dark horse for me, he's like James Bond when you look at him, absolutely gorgeous. So he could be a very close second", she added.

What do you think you will bring to the villa?

"I'm a harsh person - I just say things how they are. If a girl's crying over a boy I'm not going to sit in pity. I'll give her the right advice, but I'll say 'Toughen up, you're here for a reason, stop wasting your time.'"

Love Island 2021 airs Sunday-Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

Who are the other Casa Amor girls?