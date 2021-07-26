Who is Salma Naran on 'Love Island' UK? All you need to know

Salma Naran is one of the six girls heading into Casa Amor.

Salma Naran is one of the six girls heading into Love Island 2021 to stir up trouble at Casa Amor!

When asked why she decided to sign up for the show, Salma Naran said: "I’ve never been in love. What better place to have tunnel vision and really [try] finding your one? It’s the perfect atmosphere, you don’t have the outside world distractions.

"It looks like time moves fast in there in a good way—it’s like, do you actually like me or not? In the real world it’s so wishy-washy. With this, it’s just, you need to know."

Here's everything you need to know about Salma Naran from Love Island UK, including her age, job, where she's from, and what she thinks she'll bring to the villa!

Salma is a model and influencer from Ireland! (Image credit: Lifted Entertainment / ITV)

How old is Salma Naran

Salma is 20 years old.

Where is she from?

She's from Dublin, Ireland.

What does she do for a living?

Salma is currently a model and a social media influencer. She models beauty and hair products as well as fashion.

What does Salma Naran think she will bring to the villa?

"Definitely a lot of vibrant energy. I'm the bubbliest person in the room."

How would your friends and family describe you?

"Confident would be the top thing that everyone says about me. Chatty, I am chatty once I'm comfortable around you. I can be shy at times if I don't like the energy. I do pick up on energies a lot. I don't like confrontation.

"I am a very fiery person but I would never start something just because. If I'm confronted then I probably would get fiery. I don't bother people if they don't bother me."

