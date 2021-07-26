Who is Clarisse Juliette from 'Love Island' UK? All you need to know
By Martin Shore
Clarisse Juliette is just one of the new Love Island bombshells who can't wait to get into Casa Amor.
Clarisse Juliette is just one of six bombshells set to rock the villa in Love Island 2021 when Casa Amor finally opens for business this week!
Clarisse is looking to find love in the villa! Talking about why she decided to sign up for Love Island, she said: "I'm bored of hugging my pillow... it's time to find a boyfriend. I feel like guys are coming in here to actually find a girlfriend as well."
Here's everything you need to know about Clarisse Juliette from Love Island UK, including her age, occupation, where she's from and who she's got her eye on in the villa.
How old is Clarisse Juliette?
Clarisse is 23.
Where is she from?
Clarisse Juliette is from London.
What does she do for a living?
Clarisse Juliette owns a jewellery brand and is an influencer. She got into the jewellery business because she loves the products and "wanted to create something that's still affordable. It's real gold or sterling silver and it looks pretty and expensive."
What do you think you'll bring to the villa?
"Fun, some comedy. I'm bubbly and loving."
Who have you got your eye on in the villa?
"Teddy - he's tall, confident and smooth. I don't like horrible, cocky guys. If they are honest, that's what I'd prefer."
Will you step on toes to get who you want?
"It's about getting to know them more. I'm going to try to talk to all of them and see what they're saying about the current situation.
"I'm a good judge of character so I'll be able to judge with what they say and how they act with the other girls."
Love Island 2021 airs Sunday-Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.
Who are the other Casa Amor girls?
