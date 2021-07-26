Who is Kaila Troy on 'Love Island' UK? All you need to know

Kaila Troy was the third girl revealed to be joining Love Island 2021 for Casa Amor. Alongside five other girls, she'll be looking to meet her match when she joins the show!

It sounds like Kaila is looking to change her luck in the dating world when she arrives. When asked what pushed her to sign up for Love Island, she said: "Real life dating has not been doing me any favours at all. I've had it."

Here's everything you need to know about Kailay Troy, including her age, job, where she's from and what she's most looking forward to about the villa!

Kaila Troy is an international DJ from Ireland. (Image credit: Lifted Entertainment / ITV)

How old is Kaila Troy?

Kaila is 28.

Where is she from?

She's from Dublin in Ireland, like fellow Casa Amor bombshell Salma Naran!

What does Kaila Troy do for a living?

Kaila Troy is an international DJ! She says: "work is fun. Before the pandemic I was DJ-ing everywhere, all around the world, really fun, exciting, very fast-paced, meeting a lot of interesting characters.

"I'd be around a lot of different artists in the industry. I love the energy. Sometimes it is hard dating as I am travelling a lot."

How would your friends and family describe you?

"My friends would say I'm very energetic. Never got into drinking, was never my thing, but I'd be the one up all night still and they'd be falling asleep.

"They'd say I was very outgoing and hardworking for sure. What I want I go and get it. Independent, too. And caring and loving."

What are you looking forward to in the villa?

"I'm really looking forward to meeting everybody and finding somebody. I'm really intrigued and excited about who I'll meet in there."

