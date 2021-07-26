Who is Amy Day from 'Love Island' UK? All you need to know

Amy Day is one of the six female bombshells set to shake things up in Love Island 2021 when Casa Amor finally opens its doors!

Amy is looking forward to a fresh dating experience in the villa. When asked what made her sign up for the hit dating show, she said: "I'm clearly not very good at dating myself. I'm looking forward to the experience and the potential of finding someone I might not have met."

Here's everything you need to know about Amy Day, including what she does for a living, what she thinks she'll bring to the Love Island villa and her age.

Amy Day is a multi-talented performer from Surrey. (Image credit: Lifted Entertainment / ITV)

How old is Amy Day?

Amy is 25.

Where is she from?

Amy Day is from Surrey.

What does Amy Day do for a living?

Amy's parents are both West End performers, and she followed in their footsteps!

She said: "I sing, dance and act. When I work on a cruise ship it's very beautiful costumes, stunning and just feeling glamorous all the time. To be able to perform and make a salary - I've been very lucky.

"I acted in one episode of Humans. The dream is the West End - or Hollyoaks! On the West End Wicked is a classic - that would be the absolute dream."

What do you think you will bring to the villa?

"I definitely bring fun. I'm always being stupid. Like Faye playing the egg game - I'd get people up. I'd say let's play this game, I'd be in the pool."

How would your friends and family describe you?

"Fun, don't take anything seriously. I don't get knocked back easily, I'm always like 'this was meant to happen.' I'm positive and also a really good friend."

Who have you got your eye on?

"I'm just going to see what the vibe is. So we'll see."

Love Island 2021 airs Sunday-Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

