The Yorkshire Vet season 18: release date, episodes, vets, trailer and everything we know

The Yorkshire Vet season 18 is back to give us another slice of country life as the docuseries follows vets at four different practices across Yorkshire who help poorly animals.

This series will feature the show's 200th episode after fans fell in love with the show when it began in 2015 as vets Peter Wright and Julian Norton at Skeldale Veterinary Centre carried on the legacy of All Creatures Great and Small author James Herriot, aka vet James Alfred "Alf" Wight.

Nine years on, the team are still as busy as ever, with the new nine-part season featuring Peter tending to an ewe with her lamb stuck mid-delivery, while his current apprentice Matt Jackson-Smith has to give antibiotics to a sick deer.

Here's everything we know about The Yorkshire Vet season 18...

The Yorkshire Vet season 18 starts on Tuesday, April 23 on Channel 5 at 8pm. Episodes will continue to air every Tuesday for nine weeks.

Episodes will be available to watch on My5 after they have aired.

The Yorkshire Vet season 18 episode guide

Episode One - Tuesday, April 23: Vet Peter Wright heads out into Yorkshire, where he faces a difficult lambing at an old friend's farm. At Donaldson's animal hospital in Huddersfield, Rohin Aojula is under pressure when he has to sedate a well-loved pot-bellied pig. Julian Norton heads into surgery, hoping to give another anxious owner more time with her elderly dog, and Matt Jackson-Smith treats a hawk with sore legs.

Episode Two - Tuesday, April 30: Peter Wright rushes to help a three-hour-old alpaca called Elvis, whose life is in danger because he can't feed from his mother. Julian Norton meets a therapy sheep with an ear problem and a paralysed French bulldog that requires complex spinal surgery. Plus, a charity cricket match takes place between vets and farmers.

The Yorkshire Vet season 18 vets

The vets and farmers have a charity cricket match. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Peter Wright, who was trained under James Herriot himself, has been in the show since it first started in 2015 and will return to the 18th season. He has more than four decades of experience treating animals and currently works out of Grace Lane Vets in Kirkbymoorside after leaving his original boss' practice Skeldale Veterinary Centre.

Talking to What To Watch, Peter revealed why he thinks The Yorkshire Vet remains so popular: "We're lucky to have a lot of loyal fans. I think they love the series because we're living in dreadful times — you turn on the TV and it's all bad news but The Yorkshire Vet brings people back to the natural world, especially now it's spring. Lambing time and bringing new life into the world is a time of fresh hope and new beginnings. It puts a spring in my step! Yes, we have ups and downs as vets, but there's a lot of happiness, too!"

Julian Norton, Peter's former partner at Skeldale, is back on his veterinary duties and has opened a practice in Thirsk with his wife Anne. He is also a partner at Sandbeck Veterinary Centre in Wetherby.

There is also a team of young vets who are following in the footsteps of James Herriot at Donaldson's practice in West Yorkshire where they treat farm animals, wildlife, popular pets, and exotic animals. The team consists of Matt Jackson-Smith, Shona Searson, David Melleney and Rohin Aojula.

Matt, Peter's current protégé, told What To Watch about what animals we can expect to see in this series: "There's a huge variety of creatures. We see quite a few birds of prey — they're always magnificent to work with. I treat a Harris hawk called Sigrid with wounds on her legs that weren't healing properly, and there's a vulture later in the series too!

"I also get called out to see a rare Pere David's deer calf, who has pneumonia and needs antibiotics. But because they're skittish, you can't get close to them. So the only way I can treat it is by darting it. It's the closest thing I've got to being James Bond!"

The Donaldson's Vets team. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Is there a trailer for The Yorkshire Vet season 18?

Yes, you can watch the trailer for The Yorkshire Vet season 18 below...