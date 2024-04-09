Jamie's Air Fryer Meals: release date, episodes, and everything we know

Jamie Oliver takes Air Frying to the next level in his new C4 series.

Jamie's Air Fryer Meals sees the chef sharing his top tips for making simple, delicious and fuss-free food in an air fryer.

Jamie Oliver has never been afraid to try new things in the kitchen, from One-Pan Wonders to his 5 Ingredient Meals. Yet even a culinary adventurer of his stock admits to being momentarily doubtful when the air fryer took the nation by storm… until he started to explore its potential for himself.

"At first, I was a bit skeptical," admits the celebrated chef, as he prepares to showcase a series of new recipes specifically tailored for the gadget in Jamie’s Air Fryer Meals for Channel 4. "But as soon as I started to play around with ideas, settings and ways to create flavour, I was totally hooked! In my mind, anything that gets people cooking is a win and the fact the air fryer uses less energy, saves time and creates less washing up can only be a good thing!"

Here’s everything you need to know about Jamie’s Air Fryer Meals on C4…

Jamie’s Air Fryer Meals debuts on Channel 4 on Monday 15 April at 8 pm. The second and concluding episode airs the following week at the same time. Episodes are available on Channel4.com after transmission.

Jamie Oliver on making the series

"Life is changing and it's really important that recipes adapt as well. I love the way you can use the air fryer to bake, roast, and make beautiful sauces. In busy households it can be great for older kids, as they can grab their own when they’re ready and it feels like a safer method of cooking too," says Jamie, who shares invaluable hacks during the show. "My top tip is don’t overload the basket. If it’s too full, the air can’t circulate properly around whatever you’re cooking!"

Top drawer recipes

Over the course of this two-part special, the family-focused father-of-five serves up simple, delicious and nourishing dishes, including a mouthwatering whole roast chicken, an inspired baked Alaska and a delicious Prosciutto baked fish recipe, which is available in TV Times magazine (the issue with this recipe is on-sale from 9 April).

Speaking about his Prosciutto baked fish air fryer recipe Jamie told us: "You can transform frozen fish and humble tinned beans into something really special with the help of an air fryer - this is a brilliantly easy and delicious midweek meal, without the fuss. Frozen fish is such a great ingredient to have ready and waiting in the freezer – all the prep is done for you, it stores well and there’s zero waste. Plus, it cooks up from frozen in less than minutes, which is perfect for those extra-busy days."

Jamie’s Air Fryer Meals — episode guide

Episode 1 (15 April 2024)

Jamie transforms frozen fish and the humble tinned beans into a special meal for two. He also knocks up some quick savoury scones that are beautifully golden but fluffy on the inside and served with a salad or as part of a ploughman's lunch.

Jamie then combines two of his favourite foods — a roast dinner and a chicken curry. Rubbed with fragrant spices then served up with his trademark gnarly veg, fluffy rice and crispy poppadoms, this is a low-maintenance way to cook up a fantastic chicken roast for the whole family.

Next, Jamie makes sweet and salty pork, combined with air-fried caramelised pineapple, crisp and crunchy salad bits, and noodles coated in a punchy dressing.

Jamie also invites his chef-friend Poppy Cooks, the self-proclaimed "queen of potatoes" to show viewers a couple of her favourite potato dishes.

Finally, Jamie takes things up a notch with a dessert that's guaranteed to impress… his air-fried peach Alaska.

Episode 2 (22 April 2024)

Star guests

Jamie will be joined in each episode by a guest chef with air fryer prowess.

Michelin-trained chef Poppy O’Toole, who has a TikTok following of 4.3 million and is renowned for her potato expertise, will show just how versatile and delicious potatoes done in the air-fryer can be.

In episode two, Jamie’s joined by Sabrina Gidda, author of "Modern South Asian Cuisine", who will bring her air-fryer twist to delicious lamb chops.

Is there a trailer?

No trailer for Jamie’s Air Fryer Meals is available at the time of publishing. If one becomes available we will update this guide.