Jamie's Air-Fryer Meals: what air fryer does Jamie Oliver use in his recipes?

Jamie Oliver is king of the easy-to-follow cooking shows: he's taught us how to eat healthier, make cuisine from around the world, and make easy dinners. In Jamie's Air-Fryer Meals, he teaches us to use a kitchen gadget that's taken the world by storm in recent years.

Jamie's Air-Fryer Meals, a two-part series that aired on Channel 4, took us through a series of different meals we can cook using air fryers including curries, cakes and fishy dishes. Each 45-minute long episode gave loads of ideas of things to cook in an air fryer.

This complements the plentiful recipes hosted on the Jamie Oliver website, which also includes written recipes for the dishes Jamie makes in the show.

If Jamie's Air-Fryer Meals has inspired you to get cooking, there's one thing you may be wondering: which air fryer does Jamie use in the show? We'll help you find it.

Jamie's Air-Fryer Meals: which air fryer is used?

So which air fryer does Jamie Oliver use in Jamie's Air-Fryer Meals? That'll be the Tefal EY905D40, otherwise known as the Tefal Easy Fry Dual Air Fryer, and you can buy it in most electronics or cooking stores.

Jamie has a long-standing partnership with the cookware company Tefal, and has released a few pans and other cooking tools alongside them.

In Jamie's Air-Fryer Meals, you may have noticed that he switches the exact type of model a few times (the air fryer doesn't magically turn from silver to black on its own!). As per Jamie's website, the chef uses these three air fryers:

Tefal Easy Fry Dual Air Fryers in black

Tefal Easy Fry Dual Air Fryer & Grills in stainless steel

Tefal Easy Fry Dual Air Fryer & Grills in coal grey

You can recognize these models of air fryer over Tefal's other ones in that they have two compartments, not just one like some of the more affordable options. The total capacity is 8.3 litres, and as you can imagine the latter two options have a grill included.

Tefal also has a range of smaller options if you don't need to cook 8 litres of food at once (which Tefal says will feed 8 people), and also a larger 10-in-1 air frying over for those big Sunday roasts.

Now you've got your air fryer, all you need to do is work out what to cook, and Jamie's website has loads of options to look through!