Crufts 2024: release date, episode guide, what happens, hosts and everything we know

Crufts 2024 is the world's biggest dog show which sees proud owners from all over the world show off their pooches in a series of challenges, with the hopes that their dog will win the coveted title of Best in Show.

From Poodles to Pugs, the prestigious dog show features a number of dog competitions that attracts thousands of canines and their handlers who showcase the skills and abilities of their canines to everyone around the world.

Crufts celebrates dogs, highlighting the best in different competitive categories, with the favourites such as live Flyball, Agility, Heelwork to Music and the Best in Show title all returning this year.

The event, which is held at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, displays the finest breeds and their abilities, while always following the Kennel Club’s rigorous standards.

Here's everything we know about Crufts 2024...

Crufts 2024 will air over over four days from Thursday, March 7 to Sunday, March 10 on Channel 4.

Here are the scheduled times below:

Thursday, March 7 — Crufts 2024 will air on Channel 4 at 3pm.

Friday, March 8 — Crufts 2024 will air on Channel 4 at 3pm.

Saturday, March 9 — Crufts 2024 will air on Channel 4 at 3:30pm.

Sunday, March 10 — Crufts 2024 will air on Channel 4 at 4pm.

Dogs will showcase their skills in agility trials. (Image credit: Alamy)

Crufts 2024 episode guide

Day one (Thursday, March 7): Clare Balding presents live coverage from the NEC. The competition begins with the speed and excitement of the Flyball heats, as star Belgian team Road Runners Beep Beep try to win the title for a third year in a row. Reporter Radzi Chinyanganya and commentators Jim Rosenthal and Graham Partridge are there for all the action. Meanwhile, Sophie Morgan and her guests rove the halls of the NEC, presenting features, conducting interviews and discussing all the hot topics in the dog world.

Day two (Friday, March 8): Clare Balding is back at the NEC, as dog owners from across the globe descend on Birmingham. Aces High are among the UK teams beginning their campaign in the Flyball competition, with commentary by Jim Rosenthal and Graham Partridge. Plus, Radzi Chinyanganya captures all the excitement and emotion from the main arena and Sophie Morgan hosts topical discussions surrounded by spectators in the NEC halls.

Day three (Saturday, March 9): Live coverage from the NEC in Birmingham. Clare Balding and Sophie Morgan guide us through all the action, including the quarter-finals of the high-energy Flyball competition, with commentary from Jim Rosenthal and Graham Partridge. Ashleigh Butler joins the team to provide insight into the skills on show as the large dogs take on the course. Resident vet Dr Paul Manktelow answers viewers' questions on the best ways to keep your dog healthy and happy. Plus, Radzi Chinyanganya is in the main arena as members of the Young Kennel Club unleash their speedy dogs on the Flyball course.

Day four (Sunday, March 10): This afternoon's programme features the semi-finals and final of the Flyball competition. Sophie continues her tour of the NEC's halls to find the most topical stories in the canine world, and Radzi Chinyanganya is in the main arena for live coverage of Agility Finals. Plus, The Kennel Club's Hero Dog for 2024 will be crowned, recognising the pets and working dogs who have helped to transform people's lives.

A dog enjoying a pampering session! (Image credit: Alamy)

What happens at Crufts 2024?

The breed competitions are set to take place on the following days:

Thursday, March 7 — Utility and Toy

Friday, March 8 — Gundog

Saturday, March 9 — Working and Pastoral

Sunday, March 10 — Terrier and hound

In Crufts 2024, dogs will take part in a selection of activities, from agility to obedience displays. In agility challenges, dogs will skilfully navigate through obstacle courses to showcase their speed and dexterity.

The obedience demonstrations will spotlight the dog's training and responsiveness to their handlers' commands, also emphasising their intelligence and discipline.

Next is the conformation show, where dogs are evaluated against the Kennel Club’s breed standards. The dogs are assessed not only for how they look, but also their overall health and their ability to perform the tasks for which their breed was originally developed.

This means that the champions of the show are both visually representative and perfect in terms of health and functionality for their breed.

Orca the Lagotto Romagnolo from Croatia won Best in Show 2023. (Image credit: Alamy)

Crufts 2024 hosts

The coverage is led by well-renowned broadcast journalist Clare Balding, who will be joined by returning co-presenters Radzi Chinyanganya and Sophie Morgan.

Is there a trailer for Crufts 2024?

Yes, you can watch the trailer below that's brimming with dogs, dogs, dogs!