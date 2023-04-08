Boarders: everything we know about the boarding school comedy

Coming-of-age comedy drama Boarders on BBC3 and BBCiPlayer sees five underprivileged, inner-London black kids step into a world they only thought possible in Harry Potter when they move to a posh boarding school. As they are forced out of their comfort zone – London’s zone 3 – the students must navigate this new, alien world, forge friendships and discover who they really are. And, what’s more, they’re determined to do it their way, even if that means ruffling a few feathers.

Boarders is written by Timewasters’ creator Daniel Lawrence Taylor who says, “As the Black Lives Matter movement continues to grow momentum, and the world is becoming more aware of black struggles in white institutions, a show like Boarders has never been more relevant or ripe for comedy. Working with Studio Lambert and the BBC has been an absolute joy, and I’ve also bagged myself some of the most exciting black British voices to help me bring this show to the screen.” Here’s everything we know about the exciting new series so far…

Timewasters’ creator Daniel Lawrence Taylor is now behind BBC3 comedy Boarders. (Image credit: Getty)

Boarders is a six-part series launching on BBC3 and BBCiPlayer. At present, there’s no release date but we hope to see the show in 2023 or early 2024. We’ll update you on here as soon as we hear anything.

Is there a trailer for Boarders?

There's no trailer for Boarders yet as it’s still early days for the comedy drama. If and when the BBC release one, we’ll post it on this page.

Boarders plot

Boarders will follow five back students from inner-city London who win scholarships to an elite boarding school. Stepping out of the urban metropolis is a huge culture shock and boarding school feels like another world to them. As they start to realise how the other half live, the kids must learn to be independent, cope with fierce rivalries and handle extreme pressure as well as making friends, relationships and a large sprinkling of enemies. However, these youngsters might be outsiders but they are determined to prove themselves, and shake things up along the way.

Boarders cast

The cast for Boarders has yet to be announced. But keep an eye on this page and we’ll update you as soon as it is.

Behind the scenes and more about Boarders

Boarders was commissioned by Ben Irving, Acting Director of Drama, and Fiona Campbell, Controller of BBC Three. It's Executive Produced by Daniel Lawrence Taylor, Susan Hogg and Maddie Sinclair for Studio Lambert, and Ayela Butt and Gaynor Holmes for the BBC. The series is script edited by Missy Howard.

Joining Daniel Lawrence Taylor in the Boarders writers room are Emma Dennis-Edwards, Yemi Oyefuwa and Ryan Calais Cameron.