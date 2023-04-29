Supacell: cast, plot, trailer, interview and all about the sci-fi drama

Supacell is a quirky six-part British sci-fi drama coming to Netflix and starring Tosin Cole and Eddie Marsan. Blue Story creator Rapman is behind this series about a group of ordinary people who suddenly realise they are anything but. In Supacell, five normal people unexpectedly develop superpowers, and the only thing they have in common is they are Black south Londoners.

Rapman told us at a Netflix showcase event in April 2023: “I’m a massive fan of superheroes and I love all the Marvel stuff but I’ve never seen one where I felt like they were saying, ‘I’ve got powers but I’m not going to get into spandex and save the world just yet. I’m just trying to pay some bills or fix my relationship. They are like, 'I need to sort my life out first before I can save someone’. I’ve never seen a show where the angle reflected that and I wanted to do something in the genre but grounded with regular people. Making it was emotional and I just want the world to see it."

Supacell producer Rapman chats to Anita Rani at a Netflix showcase event. (Image credit: Nicholas Cannon)

Supacell is a six-part series launching on Netflix, probably later in 2023. There’s no confirmed worldwide release date yet but we’ll update you on here when one is announced.

There's no official trailer yet for Supacell just yet but we did watch clips at a recent Netflix showcase event so it looks like there may be one soon. A preview trailer has been released by Netflix however which gives a behind-the-scenes 'inside look' at Supacell. Do take a peek at this teaser below...

Supacell plot

Supacell follows five ordinary people who develop unexpected powers. They couldn’t be more different but the only thing that bonds them is they are Black south Londoners. And it’s down to one man, Michael Lasaki (Tosin Cole) to bring them together in order to save the woman he loves.

Tosin Cole plays Michael Lasaki. (Image credit: Getty)

Supacell cast Tosin Cole as Michael Lasaki

Tosin Cole plays the Supacell lead character and hero Michael Lasaki who brings the super-powered south Londoner together for a mission.

Tosin Cole started his career in EastEnders: E20 and Hollyoaks. He’s since starred as Ryan in Doctor Who, House Party, Star Wars: Episode V11 – The Force Awakens and 61st Street. He is due to star in an upcoming Bob Marley biopic and the movie Girl From the North Country.

Jacob Latimore and Tosin Cole in House Party. (Image credit: HBO Max)

Eddie Marsan as Ray

Little is known about Eddie’s part in Supacell at the moment but he’ll play a character called Ray.

In 2022, Eddie played fraudster John Darwin in the series The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe and starred as Soly in Ridley Road. He’s also starred in The Pact, The Power, Ray Donovan, Snow White and the Huntsman, Their Finest and The Gentleman. He will also play Amy Winehouse’s dad Mitch in the upcoming movie about her life, Back to Black.

“Eddie’s really funny, really sweet, just such a nice human,” says executive producer Rapman. “He would just hang around on set giving so much confidence to everyone. He’s got so much energy he was making me feel like I was Scorsese out there.”

Eddie Marsan as John Darwin in The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe. (Image credit: ITV)

Who else is starring in Supacell?

Supacell also stars Josh Tedeku, Calvin Demba, Eric Kofi Abrefa, Nadine Mills, Adelayo Adedayo and Rayxia Ojo. We will update more on their characters soon, so do check back.

Behind the scenes and more about Supacell.

Much of the filming of Rapman is where the show is set, in south London, and Rapman told us that Peckham, Lewisham and Clapham had been among the locations used.

Rapman wrote the series before submitting to Netflix. He serves as Executive Producer alongside Anna Ferguson and Steve Searle for Netflix. Joanna Crow is Series Producer and Sheila Nortley serves as Block 2 Producer and Associate Producer. Geraldine Hawkins serves as Co-Producer. Mouktar Mohammed and Henrietta Lee of New Wave are Executive Producer and Associate Producer respectively.