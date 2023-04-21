Blue Lights season 2: cast, plot and everything we know

We can't wait to head back to Belfast for Blue Lights season 2, after BBC1 confirmed the hard-hitting cop drama would be returning for another run.

The first instalment of Blue Lights following three rookie members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) ended in dramatic circumstances when it aired on BBC2 and the BBC iPlayer in April 2023.

Co-creators and co-writers Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson, who both grew up in Northern Ireland, will be returning to pen the second series.

“Blue Lights has been a breakout hit and so many of our viewers have taken the rookies to their hearts which is down to the fantastic cast and Declan and Adam’s vision," said Lindsay Salt, Director of Drama BBC. "We can’t wait to have it back on BBC One and iPlayer for a second series.”

With over six million viewers now watching the first episode on the iPlayer, the show has proved one of the most successful new dramas of 2023 and so it's no surprise to hear it's been confirmed for a second six-part series.

Here's everything we know about Blue Lights season 2...

* This article contains spoilers for Blue Lights season 1*

Filming on Blue Lights season 2 begins is set to begin in the summer of 2023 in Belfast, which means a new six-part series would have a likely release date of 2024.

🚨 It's OFFICIAL. Blue Lights will return for a second series!Filming on series two begins this summer in Belfast.Read more ➡️ https://t.co/SzhcqcCWUq pic.twitter.com/4Pob6zTMusApril 20, 2023 See more

Blue Lights season 2 plot

The rookie officers of the PSNI were shaken after the death of PC Gerry Cliff at the end of Blue Lights season 1, yet we sensed a renewed resolve from them to continue their work in the aftermath of that tragedy.

Constable Grace Ellis may have some family issues to deal with following her son's brush with the law, yet we're hoping there might be a bit of romance between her and Stevie. Were we the only ones who thought they were going to kiss at the end of the last episode of season one?

Meanwhile Constable Jen Robinson faced her fears when she confronted Gerry's killer and after doubting her future in the force, maybe we'll see her finally find her confidence next time out?

Perhaps we'll see Jen and Constable Annie Conlon finding a new respect for each other after the events of season one? There was some antipathy between the two of them last time out, but could they become a team after Jen stood up for her colleague over the violent incident they attended at a Belfast bar? Time will tell.

One man upon whom Gerry had a great influence was Constable Tommy Foster and following his mentor's death, the new recruit turned down a move so he could stay on the beat and serve the people of Belfast, just as Gerry had done for so many years.

Yet no one will have felt the loss of Gerry more than his partner, Sergeant Sandra Cliff, who'll need the support of her friends and colleagues in the months following his death.

In terms of villains, it seems unlikely the McIntyre gang will be back on the scene after being picked up by the police in the final episode of the series. Maybe the McGinley crew, who were described as one of the biggest organised crime outfits in Europe could be the main antagonists of the new series? We can't wait to find out.

Constable Annie Conlon (Katherine Devlin) and Constable Jen Robinson (Hannah McClean) will return (Image credit: BBC)

Blue Lights season 2 cast - who's in it?

The BBC have confirmed that the following cast members will be returning for the second series...

Siân Brooke (Constable Grace Ellis)

Martin McCann (Constable Stephen 'Stevie' Neil)

Katherine Devlin (Constable Annie Conlon)

Nathan Braniff (Constable Tommy Foster)

Joanne Crawford (Sergeant Helen McNally)

Andi Osho (Sergeant Sandra Cliff)

Hannah McClean (Constable Jen Robinson)

We're hoping Matt Carver, who plays Sian's teenage son Cal will be back, but unfortunately poor PC Gerry Cliff, played by Game of Thrones star Richard Dormer, who met a tragic end in the fifth episode of the first series, won't be returning.

At the present there's no world on whether John Lynch, who played crime boss James McIntyre, Michael Shea, who played his son Mo, or Dane Whyte O'Hara who played Gordie Mackle, will be back.

Nathan Braniff will be back as Constable Tommy Foster (Image credit: BBC)

Blue Lights season 2 trailer

There's no trailer for this one yet, but we'll be sure to post it here as soon as it arrives.