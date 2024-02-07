The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024: celebrity bakers, hosts, judges and everything we know

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024 will see some very familiar faces entering the tent!

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024 is almost here, and now we have a confirmed lineup as 20 famous faces head into the famous white tent to show off their baking skills (or baking fails!) to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer.

Following the huge success of The Great British Bake Off 2023, which saw 28-year-old Matty Edgell join The Great British Bake Off winners list, we are now set to see a new batch of celebrities try and impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood. But who will be awarded a famous Hollywood handshake and who will be suffering from a soggy bottom?

As usual, each episode will see the celebrities battle it out over three rounds, the Signature, the Technical and the Showstopper challenge in a bid to be crowned star baker at the end of their episode. Unlike the usual series, no one will be sent home from the celebrity spin-off.

Here is everything we know about The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024...

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024 for Stand Up To Cancer will be available to watch and stream on Channel 4 this spring.

There will be five episodes of the series and as soon as we get a confirmed release date we will update this guide.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024 contestants

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024 will see 20 familiar faces battling it out in the famous white tent, with some secretly harbouring a passion for baking, while others are set to struggle to even work the oven!

Here is the lineup for 2024 - and it's a cracker!

Image 1 of 20 (Image credit: Channel 4) Sara Cox (Image credit: Channel 4) Oti Mabuse (Image credit: Channel 4) Gabby Logan (Image credit: Channel 4) Fern Brady (Image credit: Channel 4) Spencer Matthews (Image credit: Channel 4) Suzi Ruffell (Image credit: Channel 4) Rhod Gilbert (Image credit: Channel 4) The Reverend Richard Coles (Image credit: Channel 4) Paloma Faith (Image credit: Channel 4) Munya Chawawa (Image credit: Channel 4) Mel B (Image credit: Channel 4) Joe Locke (Image credit: Channel 4) Greg James (Image credit: Channel 4) Jodie Whittaker (Image credit: Channel 4) Dermot O'Leary (Image credit: Channel 4) David O'Doherty (Image credit: Channel 4) Danny Dyer (Image credit: Channel 4) Adam Hills (Image credit: Channel 4) Yinka Bokinni (Image credit: Channel 4) Leigh Francis

Former Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker will go up against singer Paloma Faith, Comedian and TikTok sensation Munya Chawawa and reality star Spencer Matthews.

Radio 1 host Greg James will compete against TV presenter Dermot O'Leary, Spice Girl Mel B and comedian Fern Brady.

Meanwhile former Strictly Come Dancing star and Dancing On Ice 2024 judge Oti Mabuse will go head-to-head with broadcaster Gabby Logan, and comedians David O'Doherty and Suzi Ruffell.

Also entering the tent together will be broadcasters The Reverend Richard Coles and Sara Cox, Heartstopper star Joe Locke and TV host Adam Hills

Finally, EastEnders and Heat star Danny Dyer will face off against comedian Rhod Gilbert, documentary maker Yinka Bokinni and TV star Leigh Francis.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024 trailer

Sadly we don't have a trailer for the new series yet, but as soon as one is released - complete with baking failures - we will add it to this guide.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024 hosts

Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding are back for the new celebrity spin off.

Alison is renowned for taking part in the celebrity version of Bake Off in 2020, before joining the show as host alongside Noel Fielding as host in 2023.

Speaking of the new series, Alison said: “I’m totally in awe of this year’s celebrity bakers, all putting their baking skills, or in some cases lack of, under nationwide scrutiny to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer.

"And as someone who proved to be something of a baking genius when I baked in the tent a few years ago, I was delighted to be able to show them the ropes and where the oven doors were!"

Pure, Noel, Alison and Paul are all back for the new celebrity series this spring. (Image credit: mark bourdillon / Love productions)

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024 judges

Dame Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are back in the judging seat - but will anyone manage to impress them with the baking know-how?

Prue said: “I'm absolutely thrilled to share that we're serving up another delightful season of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer this spring on Channel 4.

"Brace yourself for a delectable lineup of bakers, each with their own unique flair in the kitchen – some are, admittedly, a bit more flour-savvy than others! Filming this show was a delicious dose of fun, sprinkled with some unforgettable baking moments. I can't wait for everyone to see it.”

More about Stand Up To Cancer (UK)

Stand Up To Cancer UK, the joint national fundraising campaign between Channel 4 and Cancer Research UK, has celebrated a decade of partnership which has now raised millions to fund life-saving cancer research.

All the money raised by Stand Up To Cancer funds translational research, to help take discoveries from the lab and turn them into tests and treatments to benefit patients.

To find out more about Stand Up To Cancer and how you can support, visit su2c.org.uk or channel4.com/SU2C or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok.