Nadiya's Cook Once, Eat Twice: release date, recipes, interview with Nadiya and everything we know

Nadiya's Cook Once, Eat Twice sees Nadiya Hussain show us how to make our food go further.

Nadiya's Cook Once, Eat Twice sees cook and former Bake Off champ, Nadiya Hussain spinning one delicious meal to create a second and transforming everyday leftovers into mouth-watering creations.

The new six-part series will see her showing us how to make our weekly shop stretch further and reminding us that in these testing financial times where household budgets are being stretched to the maximum, we don’t need to spend lots of money on extravagant ingredients when humble staples can be elevated into tasty plates of food.

Nadiya shows us how to make simple pasta in episode one. (Image credit: BBC)

The six-part series will air from Tuesday, November 17 at 7.30pm on BBC2 and BBCiPlayer. The series will then air weekly in the same slot.

Nadiya's Cook Once, Eat Twice — what's the format of the show?

Each week will see Nadiya cook two inventive ‘Cook Once, Eat Twice’ recipes. The first being a classic Nadiya recipe and the second being a quickfire recipe that is imaginatively created using the leftovers.

Across the rest of the programme there will be three more smart but delicious recipes offering solutions of how to cook more efficiently and economically.

As always, Nadiya will be sharing her trademark tips and tricks throughout, demonstrating how we can make the most out of every ingredient, without compromising on flavour or quality.

Nadiya uses a batch of carrot soup and transforms it into a fish curry. (Image credit: BBC)

What To Watch spoke to Nadiya to hear more. Here is our interview for Nadiya's Cook Once, Eat Twice...

How timely do you think this series is?

Nadiya says, "Right now a show like this is really needed. The cost of food has gone up so much and we’re more aware than ever how much we are spending and how little we are getting for it. I’ve always been on a personal mission not to waste food and so doing this series is something that comes very naturally to me. It’s the most fun I’ve ever had making a show!"

What are some of your top tips?

"At home I have one freezer drawer empty because that encourages me to fill it. So if I’m making something like a bolognese, I’ll make a double batch, or for example carrot soup, I'll make more than I need and then turn half of it into a delicious cod curry. It feels like you’ve cooked two very separate dishes and also means you can get ahead. I’m a firm believer that if you’re going to be in the kitchen cooking then use that time wisely. I’m military: get in, get stuff done, use stuff up!"

What food that we all tend to throw away can we make good use of?

"Potato peelings: I always save these. I pop them in the freezer and then use them to thicken up soups. I’ve also got a recipe in the show where I make a delicious dauphinoise using potato peelings.

"Stale bread: Leftover bread that’s gone stale can be used in granola. You would never think to do that but it’s really basic and I’m telling you it’s really addictive. I made so much of it for the show all the crew went home with massive jars. At home, we sometimes eat it as a snack when we’re watching telly.

"Banana peel: I guarantee everyone throws these away but they are full of fibre and potassium and they make the most amazing curry. You chop up the peel and add it with the spices and onion. It keeps its shape and texture and is so tasty. I also have a banana doughnut recipe to use up bananas past their best.

"Orange and clementine peel: My window sill is always covered in orange peel that’s drying out. It’s great in fish curries and I use dried clementine peel to make a delicious sugar that you add to hot chocolate. So good! Once you start drying orange peel you won’t ever throw them away!

"The liquid from canned beans and pulses: We don’t think about the liquid that we drain off when we open a can but actually you don’t have to throw it away. I show viewers how to add spices and mayonnaise to leftover bean juice to make dips. And with chickpeas, you can use the leftover water, ‘aquafaba’ to make meringues.

A bag of salad leaves past their best before date are used by Nadiya to make a pasta sauce. (Image credit: BBC)

Do you have fun getting creative?

"Definitely and I always like that shock element. I think lots of people look at my recipes and say ‘No! She didn’t just use that! Surely she can’t make that taste good’ but I do."

Which recipes from Nadiya's Cook Once, Eat Twice are your family’s favourites?

"My kids love the cheesy chowder corn pies. It’s essentially cooled-down chowder, in puff pastry. Other family favourites are the Mongolian beef where I take leftovers and turn it into beef sushi wraps with sticky rice and also sloppy joes where I use mince, with pickled egg and red onions."

Are there any sweet treats can we look forward to?

"Lots! One of my favourites is banana doughnuts using leftover bananas and a really simple raspberry pudding using mashed-up raspberries which is similar to a posset. There’s also a delicious trifle where I do no cooking at all but am using up leftover cake, strawberries, custard out of a can and lemonade for the jelly so it’s really fruity and zingy."

Nadiya shows us how to make a simple trifle. (Image credit: BBC)

What are store cupboard staples that people need to have in order to make some of the recipes?

"Basic things like garlic and onion are always good to have at home. Other staples are dried spices and sauces; mustard, tomato ketchup, brown sauce and Worcestershire sauce. I use a lot of those within the recipes because they all add tonnes of flavour without you having to go out and buy other ingredients."

There are plenty of sweet treats to look forward to in Nadiya's Cook Once, Eat Twice series on BBC2. (Image credit: BBC)

As well as saving money, of course there are environmental benefits to not throwing away food...

"Yes, absolutely. We all throw away too much which is not good for the planet. I think as a chef on the telly, people think I shouldn’t talk about saving money or reusing ingredients, but that’s not who I am. I’m naturally frugal and want to educate my children and people who follow me. Some people can be quite pretentious and think, ‘I don’t want to look like I’m trying to save money. It makes us look like we’re poor,’ but that’s not it. We are being smart and being smart is better than anything else!"

Is there a trailer for Nadiya's Cook Once, Eat Twice?

No, unfortunately there isn't a trailer yet, but if one is released we will add it to this guide.

Nadiya's Cook Once, Eat Twice starts on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 at 7.30pm on BBC2 and BBC iPlayer.