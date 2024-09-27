Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping — release date, trailer, interview and all we know

Prepare to hit the road in Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping, a new BBC One series following the two well-loved pals on a trip across Europe.

With Paddy McGuinness turning 50 last year - and Chris Harris due to hit the same landmark in January - the pair have decided to take stock of their lives and explore the secrets of having fun as the years tick by.



Their journey will take them through Sweden, Greece and Switzerland, where they’ll try a range of activities said to turn back the clock, such as saunas, ice hockey and roller coaster rides.

It will be their first TV appearance since Top Gear was rested following a serious accident suffered by former cricketer Andrew ‘Freddy’ Flintoff in December 2022.

Here's everything we know about Paddy & Chris: Road Tripping...

The three-part series will debut on BBC One on Sunday, September 29 at 8pm, with the remaining episodes airing on consecutive Sundays.

The whole series will be available on the iPlayer from Sunday, September 29.

Is there a Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping trailer?

There certainly is, the trailer shows Paddy and Chris trying out rollercoasters, surfing, woodland workouts and even cosmetic treatments in the search to explore how our European neighbours grow old gracefully and make their years ahead their best yet.

Check it out below...

Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping | Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

What's Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping about?

A synopsis from the BBC shares more details of the pair's trip across Europe...

"The three-part series, made by BBC Studios Factual Entertainment Productions, will see self-proclaimed 'well and truly middle-aged' Paddy and ‘soon to be Fifty' Chris go on a mission to explore the secrets to living a long and full life.

"In the series, the two friends will be meeting some of the healthiest, happiest, not to mention ‘well-preserved’ and long-lived people alive. Along the way, they will be getting under the skin of each country they visit as well as doing plenty of soul-searching.

"The pair head to Sweden, Greece and Switzerland. Facing classic midlife tropes of their own, Paddy and Chris will take a deep dive to discover some of the most brilliant mid-life secrets on the planet."

Paddy and Chris hit the road. (Image credit: BBC)

Interview with Paddy McGuinness

What can you tell us about this new series?

"Chris and I head out on a road trip together across Europe (with not much space in our vehicle I should add). We are on a mission to explore all the different ways our continental neighbours grow old gracefully. We’re at a point in our lives where we want to make the most of our years ahead, so we try out as many experiences as we can to learn how some of the oldest and most well-preserved people on the planet are doing it!"

What experiences do you both get up to?

"We’ve really tried to tap into both the traditional and modern methods of ‘living well’ that is adopted by each of the countries we visit. From Swedish saunas to milking goats, rock climbing, and even visiting a ‘Gentleman’s clinic’…you name it and we try it!"



Was there a favourite place you visited?

"I really enjoyed the experiences on the Greek island of Ikaria, seeing people leave all the complications of modern-day life and technology behind, and just getting out there and enjoying everything life has to offer."

Have you learnt anything about yourself along the way?

"There are some moments where we both really do some soul-searching and think about how we can make the most of the years ahead of us."

Have you learnt anything about the other person?

"I could mention many things about the enigma that is Chris Harris, but alongside all the laughs and banter, we genuinely learn a lot about ourselves and each other on this trip, which has been eye-opening. I have also learnt, however, that Chris has terrible taste in music and should never be given control of the car radio again!"

Are there any lifestyle habits you want to pick up or lose, as a result of the trip?

"I definitely think taking our health seriously is a big thing we’ve both learnt. We’re not as young as we once were, and science definitely tells us that!"

Any favourite road trip songs?

"You can’t beat a bit of Johnny Cash on a road trip. Luckily for Chris, he was travelling with Bolton’s best karaoke performer too, so the hours on the road simply melted away!"

What are your favourite go-to road trip snacks?

"You can’t beat the British classics when it comes to car snacks? Mini Cheddars, Bar Shandy and a Fry’s Peppermint Cream, yes please!"

Any essential travel items you always take away with you?

"It’s got to be the holiday swimming trunks. I’m not talking about your usual ‘just popping to the local leisure centre’ pair of trunks, but the brightly coloured, novelty patterned ones that only come out once a year in an effort to out-dad all the other dads at the hotel pool."

Paddy and Chris will be trying a range of new experiences (Image credit: BBC)

Interview with Chris Harris

What can you tell us about this new series?

Paddy and I head to Europe in a search of life’s secrets for a long and full life. On top of that, we have to contend with living in each other’s pockets for the duration of the road trip…so it’s certainly going to be entertaining!



What experiences do you both get up to?

We try to get under the skin of each of the countries we visit and do a deep-dive into the secrets of human longevity. We embrace the great outdoors in Sweden, go surfing and rock climbing in the Greek Island of Ikaria, and go to a ‘Gentleman’s Clinic’ in Switzerland, learning a lot about ourselves along the way.

Was there a favourite place you visited?

We had a lot of fun in all of the countries we visited, so it’s hard to choose. I think the slower pace and the ‘simple life’ attitude adopted by the people on the Greek island of Ikaria was really inspiring. And time talks, as the people there are some of the oldest in the world!

Have you learnt anything about yourself along the way?

Absolutely. By the end of the series I come to some quite big conclusions based on the experiences we’ve had, which the audience will get to see. I’ve learnt that there are certainly things I can change about lifestyle to improve my health.

Have you learnt anything about the other person?

Paddy and I have been good friends for many years and we have spent a lot of time together, so I thought I knew him pretty well. But this soul searching mission has definitely changed us; we’ve learnt a lot about each other and ourselves. It’s been great to experience that with Paddy.



Are there any lifestyle habits you want to pick up or lose, as a result of the trip?

100%. I’ve learnt a lot about my own health during the trip, some of which really shocked me, so I’ll definitely be taking forward the advice I’ve been given. I’ve also learnt that life is for living, so plan to do plenty of that as well!



Who had control of the car radio on the trip? Any favourite road trip songs?

Unfortunately for me I don’t get a look in with the radio when Paddy is around, so I was stuck with his awful playlist of 80s power ballads, complete with Paddy himself singing along.



What are you favourite go to road trip snacks?

There was no point in me buying anything I liked for the road trip, as Paddy McGuiness almost always gets to it before I have a chance! He once threw my mint humbugs out the window, which I’ve still not forgiven him for. I made him stop the car so I could go and retrieve them.

Any essential travel items you always take away with you?

I think the most valuable item I take away with me when travelling with Mr McGuinness is definitely earplugs!