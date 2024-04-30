I Kissed A Girl: release date, trailer, contestants, interviews and everything we know

It’s time for the girls to have a chance at love in this all-female version of the UK’s first gay dating show I Kissed A Boy, which aired on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer last year.

Once again Dannii Minogue plays Cupid as ten single women gather at a luxury converted farmhouse - or masseria - in Italy hoping to meet Miss Right.

"Although it’s the same format, it feels brand new," says Dannii. "The girls bring a different energy and they are so much fun. They wear their hearts on their sleeves and don’t hold back with their affections or opinions. Every episode is electric!"

They have all been paired up beforehand but when they meet their match for the first time, they must share a kiss to see if there’s any spark between them. Will kissing someone they have never met before lead to lasting romance?

Some couples think they have hit the jackpot, but not everyone is a perfect fit so there are a few plot twists as eyes wander and more girls are thrown into the mix!

But it’s the Kiss Off where things get really spicy as the girls must decide if they want to stick with their match or make a play for someone else…

"The last few minutes of every episode leave you wondering what’s going to happen next," says Dannii. "It’s like trying to predict what will happen in a game of Snakes and Ladders. Impossible!"

The ten-part series begins on Sunday, May 5 on BBC Three at 9 pm and continues at the same time on Monday, May 6.

Both episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer at 6 am on Sunday, May 5.

I Kissed A Girl – how it works

In I Kissed A Girl, 10 single women head to a luxury converted farmhouse – or masseria – in Italy, where it all starts with a kiss…

The girls have been paired up beforehand and when they arrive at the masseria, they meet their match for the first time, but before any small talk they must share a kiss to see if there’s any spark between them.

Will it be a polite peck? Or a passionate snog? Will anyone go in for seconds? And ultimately, will kissing someone they have never met before lead to love?

After all the pairs have kissed, the girls get to know each other but while some think they have found their perfect match, other girls sets their sights on other people, so there are few twists and lots of drama along the way!

Then comes the Kiss Off where the matched-up pairs must decide if they want to stick with each other.

Each couple is asked to stand with their backs to each other, and if they want to stick with their match they must turn around and seal the deal with a kiss. If they don’t turn, that means they are saving their kiss for someone else.

If anyone is unkissed at the end of the Kiss Off, they will have to leave the masseria…

Between each Kiss Off, the show follows all the goings-on in the villa as the girls share their coming out stories, experiences of dating, relationship histories and other gay-related issues, while having lots of fun by the pool, enjoying parties and intimate one-on-one dates.

And then there are the Chemistry Tests which sees Dannii quizzing the girls to find out what makes them tick and if the Chemistry Tests in I Kissed a Boy are anything to go by, they could lead to drama and tension in the masseria!

I Kissed A Girl - interview with host Dannii Minogue

I Kissed a Boy was the first gay dating show in the UK, and now it’s back for the girls who like girls! How does that feel?

"We are so excited to be back and to share the stories of these girls. They are open and honest in their search for love, funny and surprising. Get ready for a whole rollercoaster of emotions. I genuinely laughed and cried watching all the antics in the masseria."

How does this series compare to I Kissed a Boy?

"Although this is the same format, it feels brand new. The girls bring such a different energy and I feel that stories of girls who like girls have been sadly missing from so much of what we see on TV. While the girls open up to possible love, I think so many viewers will be both educated and entertained. As each day developed, it sparked a lot of heartfelt conversation on and off the set. With lots of queer females on the crew, it created an incredible environment that supported the cast and it was a joy to be a part of it."

Tell us about the girls…

"They are so much fun! They wore their hearts on their sleeves and they did not hold back with their affections or their opinions. They are so diverse in their personalities and in what they are looking for in a partner. The girls move fast, and every episode is electric with the last minutes of each episode leaving me wanting to know what was going to happen next!"

What did you learn working with the girls?

"I was on a learning curve with the boys, but with the girls, I actually needed a glossary of lesbian lingo to decode some of the conversations. In the best possible way, their language cuts to the chase and I was happily catching up. You will know what I mean when you hear fun descriptions like ‘golden retriever’ and ‘black cat’."

You drop in at the masseria for the Chemistry Tests. Tell us about the first one about ‘red flags’...

"It leans into a saying that comes up in conversation regularly with the girls. We wanted to use this to find out what would turn each girl off or give her the ‘ick’. It was a great way for the group to get to know each other in the early stages of their summer of love. This challenge absolutely turned the Masseria upside down and there were long moments of navigating a level of awkwardness I had never experienced before."

What makes this show so special?

"The girls and their genuine search for love, with inhibitions left at home, we watch it all unfold in the sun-soaked romantic Italian landscape. In my role as Cupid I always hope that an attraction sparks with such intensity that it leads to a lasting relationship - but my lips are sealed as to whether that happens this series… One thing I can tell you is that it was the ultimate lesbian summer holiday that the girls loved so much. I got the feeling they didn’t want it to end! I am so proud of these girls and can't wait for viewers to discover this groundbreaking and hugely entertaining series!"

I Kissed A Girl – Meet the girls!

Abbie, 24, from Brighton

Make-up artist and hairstylist Abbie owns her own salon and lives at home with her parents and older sister. With her long blonde hair and feminine clothes, Abbie says people don’t usually realise she’s a lesbian and she finds herself constantly having to ‘come out’ to people. Describing her dating history as ‘disastrous’, Abbie loves sporty, masculine-presenting girls and wants to find someone who will treat her like a princess.

“What I loved most about the show was how comfortable I instantly felt around all the girls, in a judgement free environment,” says Abbie.

Amy, 24, from Surrey

A social media manager, Amy is a self-confessed posh girl. She was aware of her sexuality from as early as 13 but she didn’t find the confidence to come out to her family until she was 21.Amy says she has a femme energy and is attracted to other femme girls. She has been single for three years and wants to find a ‘princess’ in the Masseria that she can take home and live happily ever after with.

“We made Herstory!” says Amy “I can only imagine the sense of validation and belonging that me and my sisters would have felt had we had this kind of representation on our telly growing up. From me, you can expect boots, boobs and a boatload of banter.”

Cara, 25, from Ballycastle, Northern Ireland

The support worker is known for her sense of humour and sense of adventure and her friends joke that life is never dull when she’s around! Cara identifies as bisexual, and admits that she can have her walls up when it comes to relationships, but she’s hoping that her experience in the Masseria will help her let her guard down. When it comes to flirting, Cara says that if she likes someone, she’ll usually struggle to hold eye-contact.

She says: “Coming from a small town in Northern Ireland, the rare chance to be in an environment exclusively full of queer women was an opportunity of a lifetime.”

Demi, 23, from Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire

Publishing executive Demi has had a few experiences with girls but has never been in a relationship. She’s still working out where she fits into the mad queer dating scene, and iis open minded about what her ‘type’ may be. She’s excited to meet a girl with a first kiss but expects she’s going to fluff it up somehow…

“I’ll probably trip up or touch a boob,” says Demi. “Watch this space!’

Fiorenza, 22, from Glasgow

A chef by day and a drummer by night, rock chick Fiorenza says her usual type is a femme girl with an edgy fashion sense and bags of personality. She loves an assertive girl who is hard to get - known to the dating scene as a ‘Black Cat’. As the only single member of her band, Fiorenza is hoping that she can find her perfect cat in the Masseria.

“I’m very proud to be a part of the show, especially the first season for the girls!” says Fiorenza. “It should have existed years ago. We need more representation for lesbian relationships and what the dating life of a lesbian entails as it’s such a unique and special thing that should be shown everywhere!”

Georgia, 28, from Hunmanby, North Yorkshire

A professional footballer, Georgia’s career has taken her to Florida and South Carolina and back to the UK, where she now plays for Rugby Borough Women’s Football Club. Her whole life has been about football and dating has had to take a backseat. She normally gravitates towards femme girls with a bit of an edge.

“It's amazing that there's finally a show like this out there,” says Georgia. “It's incredible representation and I'm just so glad I got to be a part of it.”

Lisha, 22, from Bangor, Wales

Psychology student Lisha has always been a tomboy at heart. When she was younger, Lisha would be dressed in football kits, getting dirty and jumping off walls. Lisha has had relationships with girls in the past, but she says it’s been tricky to find the right dynamic. She connects with femme girls and tends to take a more dominant role in a relationship, but it can be frustrating when partners only want to see her in the ‘masc’ box and don’t let her express her feminine side too.

“The show is a step forward for the LGBTQ+ community,” says Lisha. “Hopefully it will help others to have the courage to come out and be true to themselves.”

Meg, 24, from Goole, West Yorkshire

This girl is on fire! Sort of… she’s a dancer and fire-breather, who gets the chance to show off her special talent at the girls’ first party in the massaria! Meg hates labels, but if she had to label herself she would say she’s ‘bisexual with more of a preference towards women’. She is looking for someone who can match her energy, someone who has a good heart and someone who would never make her feel second best.

“I loved the opportunity to meet so many beautiful queer girlies and being able to explore my type,” says Meg. “I will definitely be bringing some heat to the show… in many ways.”

Naee, 25, from London

Naee works as an engineer, maintaining the rides at iconic London attractions. She is close to her family and is grateful for them being so accepting and says that in Jamaican culture it can sometimes be a different story. Naee is a masc girl and says she only dates femmes. Naee loves to take the lead in a relationship and treat her girlfriend like a princess.

“I am proud to represent masculine-presenting women of colour who are gay,” says Naee. “You do not see a lot of us on TV so I'm proud to be an addition to that little presented category. Viewers can expect their heads to be glued to the TV honestly. It is THAT good.”

Priya, 23, Newport, South Wales

Customer service worker Priya is a self-confessed ‘daddy’s girl’, known for being full of energy and always speaking her mind. Her family nickname is ‘Priyoncé’ because she’s known for being a diva! Priya says she finds it hard to meet other queer women in her local area, and admits she has a habit of falling fast for girls, but she’s trying to learn to take things at a slower pace.

“This show embodies love, diversity and being unapologetically queer,” says Priya. “Being a Punjabi woman, I am so proud to represent my heritage and those who are a part of the South Asian community.”

I Kissed A Girl – Meet the new joiners to the party!

After the 10 girls enter the masseria, more girls are thrown into the mix to cause a stir… The first girl to arrive after the girls have been matched up is Eva. We will post the other new additions as and when they are revealed.

Eva, 22, Belfast

The fashion graduate is the first new addition of the series.

Known for her tall figure, long hair and great sense of humour, Eva is a natural flirt and says her style is a mix of masculine and feminine energy. She has had relationships, but doesn’t think she’s ever been in love. Her favourite traits in women are confidence, ambition, and independence…

Is there a trailer for I Kissed A Girl?

Yes, the trailer is here and even this short round-up of the show proves this is a series that is going to be packed full of drama!

I Kissed A Girl – Interview with the show's narrator Charley Marlowe

Bad Education star and Strictly Come Dancing finalist Layton Williams narrated I Kissed A Boy, but I Kissed A Girl is being narrated by Liverpudlian LGBTQ+ presenter, comedian and TikTok star Charley Marlowe, who’s known for her hilarious, down-to-earth personality and comedic presenting style.

Charley, tell us about your role as a voiceover artist on the show?

"So, funnily enough, the BBC had only one rule about IKAG, and that was to find the sexiest northern lesbian they could get to voiceover the show! Bingo, they found Marlowe and hit the jackpot. So my job as voiceover is to provide another layer of queerness to the series, so you’re not only watching lesbians, but you’re listening to them as well. Being a voiceover artist does make you feel very omniscient."

Did you have a great time voicing the series?

"I had the most incredible time. This has been a dream job for me. Not only getting to voiceover a show which is something I’ve NEVER done before, but the show being the queerest thing I’ve ever seen… double whammy!!! We would record a couple of episodes at a time so I was drip fed the drama and each week I was absolutely gasping for the next one, the cliffhangers are brilliant. If I’m honest it still hasn’t sunken in that so many people are going to hear my voice… even though it’s nothing different to what I already do really!"

How does it feel to be part of this groundbreaking show?

"It’s huge! I have had to sit myself down so many times during the recording process to say to myself, you are recording the voiceover for the queerest show ever! It just doesn’t feel real. I’m such a lucky little lesbian and am so grateful to have this opportunity. It’s also unreal to have my loud northern voice blaring throughout the series."

Without giving anything away, what can we expect from the girls?

"Snogging! They all barely get a word in between all the smooching! You can expect to see normal queer girls! Not queer girls who are sexualised, fetishised or romanticised! Queer girls who don’t know what they want, who want a relationship, who want a fling. Young queer girls who are exploring their sexuality and themselves in a safe environment. Of course, there’s loads of drama and it’s such an unreal watch! But it’s fantastic to see queer girls being themselves without constraints - that’s what you can expect."

A little birdie told us you're a MEGA Minogue fan. How is Dannii with the girls?

"I am the biggest Minogue fan! Dannii and Kylie have created such a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community and everyone adores them for it. They are both absolute icons and Miss Minogue put her everything into her looks this series. The girls were obsessed, and so was I! I’m glad my reactions weren’t recorded every time Dannii came on screen, I think you’d have the longest 'WOW' compilation you’ve ever heard."

Can audiences look forward to a bit of drama, or is it all smooth sailing for the girls this season?

"Of course there’s gonna be drama! As much as we love it when everyone gets along, an argument is always going to hook us in. Which is exactly what this series does. Shock revelations, mass amounts of snogging and lesbians being lesbians. It’s got it all!"

What makes I Kissed a Girl so special?

"I Kissed A Girl really is the first of its kind. It gives so many people a safe space where they can see themselves and their community represented on screen. The good, the bad - the cowboy boots - everything! I know I’ve never seen a show with so many queer girlies in and it makes me so so proud that I’ve had a part to play in the whole thing."