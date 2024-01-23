Bring The Drama: how it works, host, celebrity mentors and everything we know

Bring The Drama is a new reality series that will show that acting is a notoriously difficult profession to break into.

The BBC2 show sees comedian and actor Bill Bailey give eight aspiring actors the chance to make their dreams come true. The contestants are taken to the real-life sets of some of the UK’s best-loved dramas, including Peaky Blinders, Silent Witness and EastEnders, where they will be tasked with recreating some iconic scenes from the shows.

They will be coached by casting director Kelly Valentine Hendry, who has cast shows such as Bridgerton, Gangs of London, Ghosts and Broadchurch, and given tips from celebrity guests such as EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy and Casualty’s Charles Venn.

At the end of the six-part series, the top three actors will be given the opportunity to present their showreels to top agents.

“It has been a delight to work on Bring The Drama and witness first-hand how the actors have grown in confidence and skills over the weeks,” says host Bill Bailey.

“What I particularly liked was the way it shows the whole process of making TV - being on an actual set, with a real crew to help you learn what it’s really like. It was great fun but also a brilliant insight into how casting works and a fascinating glimpse behind the scenes of some of our most popular TV shows.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the BBC2 series Bring The Drama…

Bring The Drama is a six-part reality series that will start on BBC2 and BBCiPlayer.

The release date has yet to be announced but as soon as it is, we’ll update you on here.

Bring the Drama — how it works

Eight aspiring actors have been chosen through an open casting call which saw almost 2,000 people apply. None of them have been to drama school or found a way to break into the profession, having been held back by a variety of reasons.

Each episode sees them head to a real-life film set where they will be asked to recreate iconic scenes, under the watchful eye of their mentor, casting director Kelly Valentine Hendry. They will also receive tips and advice from established actors.

The contestants will work with industry professionals to learn how to do fight scenes and act out sex storylines. At the end of the process, Kelly will choose the three most promising actors to present their showreel at a major industry showcase in the hope they can bag themselves an agent.

Bring the Drama host Bill Bailey

Comedian Bill Bailey hosts Bring the Drama but has previously starred in Black Books, Worzel Gummidge, Hustle, Skins, Doctor Who, Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang and Spaced.

He won Strictly Come Dancing 2020 and hosts travelogues such as Bill Bailey’s Australian Adventure and Walks with My Dog. Bill was a team captain on Never Mind the Buzzcocks and stars on panel shows such as QI and Have I Got News For You.

Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse dancing in Strictly Come Dancing in 2020. (Image credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Celebrity guest mentors on Bring The Drama

The contestants on Bring The Drama will be given advice from actors including Natalie Cassidy (EastEnders), Genesis Lynea (Silent Witness, Champion), Charles Venn (Casualty, Dream Team), Ed Speelers (Downton Abbey, You) and Rochenda Sandall (Line of Duty, The Rig), as well as working with industry experts such as the Peaky Blinders’ fight co-ordinator and the intimacy co-ordinator from Sex Education.

Natalie Cassidy (left) will be giving acting advice on Bring The Drama. (Image credit: BBC)

Charles Venn, aka Jacob in Casualty (above), will be passing on acting tips in Bring The Drama. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Casting director Kelly Valentine Hendry on Bring The Drama

Kelly Valentine Hendry, who has cast shows such as Bridgerton and Broadchurch, will be coaching the acting contestants in Bring The Drama.

“Historically it has been much easier to break into the industry if you come from a privileged background and the more we can do to change that, the better,” explains Kelly Valentine Hendry.

“This series is a brilliant way to emphasize and celebrate that great talent can come from anywhere. And above all, it’s a real insight into all the hard work that goes into bringing great drama to screen. It’s not easy – in fact, I think people will be surprised by how challenging it is.”

Kelly Valentine Hendry has helped to cast Bridgerton (above). (Image credit: Netflix)

Is there a trailer for Bring The Drama?

There's no Bring The Drama trailer yet, but if one is released we’ll post it up on this page.