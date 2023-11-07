Bill Bailey's Australian Adventure: release date, destinations, episodes, exclusive interview and everything we know

Bill Bailey's Australian Adventure sees the comedian and Strictly Come Dancing winner explore the region of Western Australia for a four-part travel series — and he’s blown away by the sheer size of the place!

"If you think you know Australia then think again because there’s an even wilder weirder and more wonderful version and it’s in the west," says Bill, 58. "There’s so much space here. That means Western Australians have access to nature like nowhere else on earth!"

So here's everything you need to know about the Channel 4 series Bill Bailey's Australian Adventure...

Bill Bailey's Australian Adventure is a four-part series that starts on Channel 4 on Sunday, November 12 at 9 pm, with episodes running weekly at the same time through November 2023 and early December.

Exclusive interview: Bill Bailey on his new Australian Adventure series

So, what inspired this tour of Western Australia, Bill?

Bill Bailey says: "I’ve been to Australia many times over the years, but I don’t know the West that well. Plus, I wanted to swim with a whale shark, but I’ve always been there at the wrong time of year [the whale shark season generally runs from mid-March to August]. Doing this series meant I could finally do what I’ve been dreaming about for years."

And did swimming with a whale shark off the Ningaloo Coast live up to your expectations?

Bill says: "It was amazing, even more extraordinary than I imagined. The one I saw was just an adolescent, but it was still more than 20ft long and had a huge broad head. I was totally transfixed by this creature."

Any other sea life encounters during this experience?

Bill explains: "You have to accept there are sharks everywhere and, as we got out of the water, a giant hammerhead shark swam past the boat. It was as big as the whale shark we’d just seen; it was a monster! When you ask the Aussie crew if a shark is alright around humans and they reply, ‘Erm, yeah…’, then you know they’re dangerous!"

What other moments from your adventure particularly stand out?

Bill says: "Meeting some of the country’s indigenous people was a revelation. Learning about their experiences, their knowledge of the land, their love for the country and their wonderful sense of humour was one of my favourite things. I had such a range of fascinating experiences, from seeing how a pearl farm works to playing the keytar solo with Perth heavy-metal band Voyager [who finished ninth place in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest with the song Promise]. I look back now and think, ‘Wow, I did all that!'"

You say you like the eccentricity of Western Australia – what was the strangest place or thing you came across?

Bill reveals: "Gnomesville [in The Ferguson Valley] – what a totally bizarre place! It started out when someone jokingly put a broken gnome in their front garden with a sign on it saying, ‘Please fix me’. Someone anonymously fixed the gnome, word got out, and loads of people brought their gnomes to be fixed. Then more people brought their gnomes to keep the other gnomes company! Now, there are literally thousands of garden gnomes spread out in this forest and it’s on the map as ‘Gnomesville’. It’s a real tourist attraction."

Is it true you were stalked by an emu at one point?!

Bill says: "Yes, I thought I was following it and then realised it was following me! They’re big animals with a fearsome beak and a mischievous look, and this one emu thought I had some food and kept following me. Just before it happened, someone posted an Instagram video of a bloke being chased by an emu that was really going for him, so I had that in my mind. It was a bit unnerving!"

Oh dear! Were you recognised much in Oz during filming?

Bill says: "Yes, quite a bit. The most extraordinary time was when we were in a remote Aboriginal community in the furthest northern part of Western Australia. We had a wonderful First Nations guide and were having a chat when she said, ‘I know you from somewhere, have you been in any films?’ I mentioned [2010 fantasy comedy] Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang, and she said, ‘That’s my favourite film! We watch it all the time. You’re Farmer MacReadie, aren’t you?’ That was unexpected!"

Bill Bailey's Australian Adventure episode guide

Here's our guide to all four episodes of Bill Bailey's Australian Adventure, which we'll be updating weekly...

Episode 1: Sunday, November 12

Bill is on Western Australia’s south coast, and his first stop is Lucky Bay, voted the world’s best beach. It’s even scientifically proven to have the whitest sand! He also gets a sense of the state’s scale and biodiversity at the Valley of the Giants Tree Top Walk, before visiting the old whaling town of Albany and the busy port of Esperance, where he takes control of a brand new £10 million tug! Meanwhile, Bill also takes to the stage with The Albany Shantymen and tries paddleboarding on a deserted beach with ex-Australian NBA star Luc Longley, who played for the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s. And by the end of the first episode, Bill is thinking of upping sticks!

"I’m struck by the free-spirited nature of Western Australians," Bill says. "I might move here and become a local eccentric. I might play the piano in a local bar or join a Police tribute act,’ he laughs. ‘I’d be quite happy with that!"

