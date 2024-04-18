In With a Shout season 2: release date, premise, host and everything we know

In With a Shout season 2 sees the ITV game show returning for another round, where players hope to win a £20,000 grand prize.

In With a Shout season 1 was such a success that it's back with a bang, and there'll be even more tension as we watch contestants shouting at the TV to win money, much like viewers might be doing watching at home!

In an interview with us ahead of season 1, host Joel Dommett said: "I’m obsessed with quiz shows, so hosting this is a dream come true.

"Growing up, I loved Challenge TV and I’d watch all of those old school game shows of the 1980s and 1990s, fronted by Sir Bruce Forsyth and Michael Barrymore, but I never saw myself hosting one. It’s been great fun helping plan the gameplay — I think we’ve got something viewers will love."

Here's everything you need to know about In With a Shout season 2...

In With a Shout returns to ITV1 on Saturday, April 20 at 6:30 pm, right before the new season of Britain's Got Talent 2024.

Episodes will air weekly and will also be available on demand via ITVX.

In With a Shout season 2 premise

Like last time, we'll see two families battling against each other to win £20,000. In order to do this, contestants must answer questions hidden within a montage of clips displayed on a row of 10 TV screens in front of them.

Each TV screen features a different category and, to win the cash, contestants need to shout out the answers as soon as they appear. But they'll need to be quick as each clip remains on the screen for just four seconds. It's shout... or miss out!

The first episode sees the Schofields from Preston taking on the Prohan family from London, but who will be going home with the money?

In With a Shout season 2 host

Joel Dommett is back on presenting duties. (Image credit: ITV)

Joel Dommett is back on presenting duties, where he'll be overseeing contestants and cheering them on as they battle it out for a big cash prize.

Joking to us, he said: "I’ve learned that, while I love quiz shows, I’m terrible at playing them! I was on The Chase and won NO money! I'm not very good with time pressure, so I’d be terrible at this game.

"It’s like on The Masked Singer, I'm terrible at judging and terrible at guessing who’s behind the mask. So I'm so glad I'm the guy who just reads the autocue!"

Is there a trailer?

No, there's currently no trailer for season 2.