In With a Shout: all we know about Joel Dommett's new game show

Whether it's expressing frustration at a missed penalty while watching the footy or loudly supporting our favourite act on a talent show, we all love to shout at the TV from time to time. And now ITV is encouraging players to do just that to win a cash prize in its exciting new game show, In With a Shout.

Here's what we know so far...

In With a Shout — when does it air?

Filming for In With a Shout recently commenced in Manchester with the show slated for broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX in the coming months.

Who is the host of In With a Shout?

In With a Shout's resident quizmaster is none other than Joel Dommett who, as host of ITV1's The Masked Singer UK season 4, is frequently encouraging viewers to shout 'Take it off' at the secret celebrity singers, which makes him the perfect frontman for this show, in which players must shout out to win big!

Joel Dommett is the ever-popular host of ITV1's The Masked Singer. (Image credit: ITV)

Of his new role, Joel Dommett says: "I am beyond excited to be hosting my first quiz show. It’s always been a dream for me and I can’t believe I’m finally here, plus it’s a show I love SO MUCH!

"I’m ready to cheer, console, congratulate and sometimes laugh at our wonderful contestants. I’m always shouting at the telly, so the hardest part will be for me to stand silently and not join in. It's going to be so much fun I can’t wait to get started!"

How does In With a Shout work?

This fast-paced game show will see two families battle against each other 'in a thrilling game with a uniquely challenging twist'. With an impressive cash prize of a whopping £20,000, the contestants must answer questions hidden within a montage of clips displayed on a row of 10 TV screens in front of them.

Each TV screen features a different category and, to win the cash, contestants need to shout out the answers as soon as they appear on the screen of their chosen category. But they'll need to be quick as each clip remains on the screen for just four seconds — so it's shout... or miss out!

For every clip they guess correctly, the players move further up the money ladder, banking as much cash as they can to avoid crashing out altogether.

Joel has always dreamed of hosting a game show. (Image credit: ITV)

How does the winning team scoop the jackpot?

With the chance to quadruple their prize fund, the stakes are high for the winning family who'll have just 60 seconds to shout out correct answers that will turn off ALL of the TVs. If they fail to turn off all 10 TVs within the timeframe, they leave with nothing.

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV said: "In With A Shout is an exciting format which will have audiences shouting at their screen, you can't resist playing along. Joel is the perfect host to bring sparkle and warmth whilst guiding the contestants to victory."

How playable is it?

In a word: very. What To Watch was given a sneak preview of how the game actually works and it IS lots of fun and perfect to play along with at home. Keep your eyes peeled for more info...