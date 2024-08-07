You Bet! Hosts, how it works and everything we know

You Bet!, the classic ITV gameshow, is making a surprise comeback hosted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern.



The challenge show sees a panel of celebs making bets on whether contestants can complete silly stunts and challenges.

ITV teases: "Crammed full of epic challenges, mind-blowing feats, big-name celebrities and nail-biting suspense, You Bet! is back with a fresh new update."

It originally launched on ITV in 1988 with Sir Bruce Forsyth hosting, before Matthew Kelly took over. Darren Day also had a stint as the presenter.

New host Holly Willoughy said: "I'm so excited to be part of this iconic game show with the fabulous Stephen Mulhern. I’m looking forward to seeing the astonishing skills on show from the challengers and which of our celebrity panellists can come out on top."

Stephen Mulhern added: "I loved You Bet! as a kid, so I'm very excited to be hosting this with the wonderful Holly Willoughby. From the big and spectacular to the unique and unexpected, I can't wait to see what extraordinary skills the challengers have up their sleeves."

Here’s everything we know about You Bet!...

You Bet! is heading to ITV1 and ITVX this autumn for two specials, however, we don’t have an exact release date yet. Both episodes will run for 75 minutes. Assuming it's a success we’d expect ITV then to order a series.

How does You Bet! work?

Members of the public aim to complete amazing challenges in a bid to win cash prizes. ITV explains "a panel of celebrities and the studio audience must predict if each challenger can complete the extraordinary challenge with which they are faced. Guess correctly and points are added to the celebrities' score, based on the percentage of studio audience who voted the same way.

"At the end of the show, the studio audience vote for their favourite challenger who takes home a whopping £10,000. At the same time, the celebrity with the highest score wins £10,000 for their chosen charity, while the celebrity with the lowest score takes on the entertaining final forfeit."

Which celebs are on the panels?

ITV is still to announce this.

Is there a trailer?

No not yet.