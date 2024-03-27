Is It Cake season 3: release date, bakers, host, trailer and everything we know

Is it Cake season 3 sees a new group of bakers hoping to deceive their way to victory.

Is It Cake season 3 will once again ask the titular question and invite a new line-up of bakers to try and lie their way to victory.

Once again, bakers will be creating hyper-realistic cakes resembling everyday objects, and it's up to a panel to decide which of the objects is the odd one out based on sight alone. As we've seen, it's no easy task!

They'll all be back in the kitchen in the hopes of taking home a potential $50,000 grand prize, but each challenge will put them through their paces, with Netflix teasing this installment contains "bigger cakes, higher stakes, and even wilder bakes".

Here's everything we know about Is It Cake season 3...

Is It Cake season 3 arrives on Netflix on Friday, March 29. There are eight episodes in total which you will be able to watch all at once.

Is it Cake season 3 contestants

Kristen Eagles

Kristen is from Ontario, Canada. She was a former contestant on holiday baking competition series The Big Bake and is hoping to impress judges with her bakes. Previously, she has made cakes that look like roast turkey, Jabba the Hutt from Star Wars and The Grinch, so it'll be interesting to see what she creates this time!

Grace Pak

Grace Pak from New York City is an award-winning cake artist and the owner of Duchess of Cameron cake studio.

She is known for fine-art style cakes like this one, which are always fooling followers whenever she shares them.

Raina Washington

Raina Washington is from Richmond, Virginia and is the owner of The Sweet Stop and former contestant on Food Network’s Big Time Bake.

She is always wowing her followers on Instagram. Yes, that lamp is a cake, scroll to the end if you don't believe me!

Timmy Norman

Timmy Norman is from Johnson City, Tennessee. He is the owner of Cakebuds Bakery and is former contestant on various Food Network competition shows, so he's no stranger to the challenge.

This cake from Pixar's Up is just one of the incredible bakes Timmy has made!

Jujhar Mann

Jujhar Mann is from British Columbia, Canada, and is the owner of Mann & Co Bakeshop as well as being a former champion of The Big Bake.

On Instagram, Jujhar shares occasion cakes like weddings and birthdays as well as his realistic style, like this bowl of mac and cheese!

Henderson Gonzalez

Henderson Gonzalez is from Orlando, Florida. He is a cake artist, pastry chef, and the winner of Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship 2023.

He is known for his showstopping cakes such as this model of Pandora from the Avatar movie franchise.

Julie McAllister

Julie McAllister from Charleston, South Carolina is a cake artist, and custom illusion cake designer.

She also shares cake designs on Instagram, like this jar of mayonnaise she crafted!

Caitlin Taylor

Caitlin Taylor is from Bowie, Maryland. She is a former champion of Discovery Plus show Cakealikes and Netflix’s Sugar Rush Christmas.

She is hoping to impress judges and viewers with her bakes, just like this Nintendo/NES cake!

Who is the Is it Cake season 3 host?

Saturday Night Live veteran Mikey Day is once again on hosting duties for the baking competition. But will the bakers manage to fool him this time? We'll have to tune in to find out!

Who are the Is it Cake season 3 guest judges?

There's an amazing line up of stars joining the Is it Cake season 3 judging panel. These include Catfish: The TV Show's Kamie Crawford and The Office star Oscar Nuñez, as well as The Last of Us actress Storm Reid and comedian London Hughes.

Other stars joining the panel are Jay Pharoah, Lauren Lapkus, Jillian Bell, Dulce Sloan, Chris Witaske, Liza Koshy, Michael Ealy, Heather McMahan, Beck Bennett, Sam Morril, Danielle Pinnock, Christina P., Sherry Cola, Adam Shapiro, Emma Hernan, Justin Willman, Lana Condor, Taran Killam, Ego Nwodim, and Chris Kattan.

So there's plenty to look forward to!

Is there a trailer?

Yes! This time around you can expect cakes that look like dart boards, squids, fire hydrants and more. We can hardly wait...