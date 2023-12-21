Inside No 9 season 9: cast and everything we know about the final instalment

Inside No 9 season 9 marks the end of the anthology series after being on our screens since 2014.

There have been plenty of dark, often funny, episodes across the series but it's bittersweet news as the series will return for the last time in 2024. Once again, there'll be six new stand-alone stories, each set in a different location, the style and tone changing each week.

Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton have become masters at shocking fans and keeping them guessing, and they'll no doubt be going out with a bang as they say farewell to their now iconic series.

In a statement, they said: "It is with mixed emotions that we announce we have started filming the final series of Inside No. 9. We overheard some crew members the other day describe us as ‘a couple of Wonkas’ and that seems an apt description. We take the finest ingredients (stellar casts and creatives) and blend them with our secret recipe to produce unique confections that are delicious and often deadly.

"It has been the greatest privilege to have been allowed to make 55 wildly different episodes and we’ll miss the yearly challenge of trying to entertain and surprise our audience. We honestly feel like golden ticket winners - which makes us not a couple of Wonkas, but a pair of Charlies.”

Inside No 9 season 9 will premiere on BBC Two and iPlayer in Spring 2024. Further information will be announced in due course.

Inside No 9 season 9 cast

Alongside Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith, there's a great line-up of guest stars for the ninth and final season.

The BBC has confirmed that Dorothy Atkinson, Mark Bonnar, Charlie Cooper, Philippa Dunne, Siobhan Finneran, Joel Fry, Katherine Kelly, Matthew Kelly, Eddie Marsan, Vinette Robinson, Adrian Scarborough, Hayley Squires, and Susan Wokoma will all star.

It is assumed that even more names will be announced as they have teased "and more", and knowing Reece and Steve there'll be a few surprises along the way...

Inside No 9 season 9 plot

Inside No 9 stars Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith. (Image credit: BBC)

As ever, plot details will be kept under wraps so we're not sure what to expect from the final season just yet. It could be just about anything, as long as the number 9 is involved, so it will be interesting to see where it goes.

Previously we've seen all sorts of stories and locations like a call centre, a theatre dressing room, an art gallery, and a police car, including numerous "number 9" houses. But where will we go next? We'll have to wait and see...

Is there a trailer for Inside No 9 season 9?

No, it's too early for that but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.