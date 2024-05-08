I'm sad they've ended Inside No 9, but here's why it was the right decision

Inside No 9 season 9 is the final instalment in the BBC anthology series, proving that all good things sadly do need to come to an end.

The final season comes as devastating news to fans like me who have been on the edge of their seats seeing just what Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton can conjure up next, with their unique blend of horror, tension, and comedy delighting fans since 2014.

With plenty of anthologies out there, particularly of the darker variety like American Horror Story and Black Mirror, it is difficult to compete but No 9 has consistently delivered when it comes to bitesize tales of horror and hilarity, with an assortment of weird and wonderful characters with stories linked by a "number 9" of some description be it a house, a train carriage or in one case, a shoe!

It is difficult to predict exactly where Reece and Steve will go, which is a huge part of Inside No. 9's success. They're constantly exploring the darker part of the human psyche while making you laugh, often when you shouldn't, and they make sure they're giving people plenty to think about when the final credits roll.

Oh, and there's also the fun game of "spot the hare", a hidden bronze statue that has appeared in the background throughout the series. It is a game that I, even as a long-time fan, am terrible at, and perhaps I need to work on my perception skills a little more. In my defense, my eyesight is terrible.

Perhaps the most remarkable thing about Inside No 9 is how much it showcases the talent of its writers and two lead actors; Reece and Steve. The two have taken on many different roles during its time on the air, and you never quite know what you're going to get next. Two police officers on a stakeout? Check. A call centre volunteer and his strange boss? Check. A showrunner and a nosy podcaster? Yes, they've done that too.

It seems there's no role too much of a challenge for the duo, who have previously delighted fans with The League of Gentlemen and Psychoville, which also challenged them to play some... interesting characters, to say the least!

But it isn't just Reece and Steve's characters that make the series so special, as they've welcomed a whole host of brilliant guest stars. Each time a new season was announced, I am sure I'm not the only one who was excited to see who they'd brought on board next.

It's curtains for BBC's Inside No 9. (Image credit: BBC / Sophie Mutevelian)

Guest stars over the years have included Julie Hesmondhalgh, Rory Kinnear, Keeley Hawes, Cariad Lloyd, and Philip Glenister. These are only a fraction of the names who've had a role in a now-iconic "number 9", with each episode boasting some huge stars, whether the cast was big or small.

Even the first episode of season 9, Boo to a Goose, proves that the anthology series is still on top form. With a star-studded cast made up of Siobhan Finneran, Mark Bonnar, Susan Wokoma, Joel Fry, Philippa Dunne, Charlie Cooper, and Matthew Kelly, Inside No 9 continues to be home to a myriad of great talent, with the last season going out on a high.

I will miss Wednesday nights wondering what's going to happen over the next half hour or so, only to be left with my jaw on the floor while I turn to my partner ready to discuss that twist or this cliffhanger, or whatever else they've done to impress me this time.

As ever, the less you know about the new season the better. Go in open-minded, ready to experience just about anything, and let's give Inside No. 9 the send-off it deserves.

Mind you, it is getting a West End adaptation very soon, so thankfully we aren't getting rid of the legendary comedy duo that easily. I, for one, am very grateful for that.