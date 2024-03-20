Hunted season 7: next episode, fugitives, hunters, trailer and everything we know

ACC Lisa Theaker and her crack team are on the hunt for 12 fugitives in the new series of Hunted.

Hunted season 7 is now underway with 12 civilian ‘fugitives’ going on the run across the UK hoping to evade capture by a crack team of hunters.

Here's everything we know about the latest series...

Hunted season 7 started on Sunday, March 17 at 9pm on Channel 4. The show will continue weekly at the same time on the same channel and will also be available on demand.

The next epsiode airs on Sunday, March 24 at 9pm on Channel 4.

Hunted: What's the story?

First shown in 2015, Hunted follows 12 ordinary people who have turned fugitive. The aim? To outrun, outsmart and outfox an elite surveillance team for 21 days to claim a £100,000 prize!

Hunted see 12 civilian fugitives go on the run across the UK trying to avoid capture. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Hunted: Who are the fugitives running from?

Leading the investigation from Hunted HQ is Assistant Chief Constable of Cleveland Police, Lisa Theaker. Having led many complex investigations, Lisa now oversees a handpicked team of top police and military personnel, armed with the powers of the state, which includes live CCTV, ANPR, GPS positioning, helicopters, drones, tracker dogs, mobile phone monitoring and, for the first time, motorbikes.

With our daring dozen starting their escape on the London Underground, the fugitives are having to think on their feet, seek refuge and rely on the kindness of strangers in order to remain undetected in one of the most closely monitored countries in the world. Can they do it? Or are the hunters just too good?

Hunted: Who are the fugitives?

This series sees six pairs from different backgrounds and walks of life going on the run trying to avoid being snuffed out by ACC Lisa Theaker and her hot-shot surveillance team.

The fugitives are: 50-something best friends Cathy and Annida, mother and son duo Sade and Cameron, and father and daughter Steve and Beth. They're joined by city boys Jack and Alex, childhood sweethearts Christine and Munya and siblings Jaxon and Nicola.

Jaxon and sister Nicola are used to coping under pressure in their day jobs as prison officers. But their toughest challenge began 18 months ago when Jaxon - born female - took the first steps on the journey to transitioning to male.

"I wanted to go on the run because I'm trying to raise awareness for transgender people," says Jaxon, 28. "I want to be visible for people and show you can still do whatever you want."

Jaxon Feeley and sister Nicola are among 12 fugitives on Hunted. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Jaxon and Nicola, 26, hope their jobs - and Jaxon’s stint in the RAF - will keep them streets ahead of the competition…

"I'm on a mission to prove to myself that I still have that [military] side of me; it's been a rough few years and I've gone through a massive change in my transition, that’s required overcoming adversity in both a mental and a physical way," admits Jaxon. "Knowing what we could be capable of might scare the hunters a little bit!"

Is there a trailer for Hunted season 7?

There certainly is. Here's a taste of what's in store for the rest of the series...