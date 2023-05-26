MasterChef season 13: next episode, cast and everything we know about the Gordon Ramsay series

This summer, MasterChef is hitting the road to find the best home cook in America. As the UK's MasterChef 2023 hits its mid-season stride, the US version of the popular cooking series is traveling to four regions of the US — West, Northeast, Midwest and South — to find home chefs who have what it takes to compete on behalf of their region.

Famed Gordon Ramsay is once again joined by chef Aarón Sánchez and restaurateur Joe Bastianich to judge this ultimate cookoff and crown the winner.

Here's everything we know about MasterChef season 13.

Next episode of MasterChef season 13

The next new episode of MasterChef season 13 airs Wednesday, May 31, at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.

The title of the episode is "Regional Auditions — The Midwest" and here's the episode description: "The auditions continue as chefs from the Midwest battle it out for a coveted spot in the top 20. Each contestant has 45 minutes to prepare a signature dish that impresses the judges in order to continue on in the competition in the all-new 'Regional Auditions — The Midwest' episode of MasterChef: United Tastes of America with former MasterChef Judge Graham Elliot joining as Guest Judge."

MasterChef season 13 episode guide

Keep track of all the episodes of MasterChef season 13 with our guide right here:

MasterChef season 13 episode 1: Regional Auditions — The Northeast

"Season 13 of MasterChef celebrates the 'United Tastes of America,' bringing together chefs from four regions of the country: the Northeast, the Midwest, the West and the South. In the first round of auditions, chefs from the Northeast prepare their signature dishes for judges Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich, with guest judge Daphne Oz. Five home cooks will receive a coveted white apron and move on in the hopes of becoming the next MasterChef in the all-new 'Regional Auditions - The Northeast' season premiere episode of MasterChef with Daphne Oz as Guest Judge for the Northeast."

MasterChef season 13 plot

Here's the synopsis of MasterChef season 13 from Fox:

"Entering its 13th season, MasterChef: United Tastes of America sees Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich returning for the ultimate cook-off, as the top home cooks from four parts of America (West, Northeast, Midwest and South) battle it out for their region. The home cooks will face a multitude of cooking trials, including a State Fair challenge, a series of iconic Mystery Box challenges, cooking a meal at Dodger Stadium, and the fan-favorite Tag Team event, where they must create a Michelin-star quality three-course meal! Only one home cook will win it all and take home the cash prize of $250,000 and the title of America’s MasterChef."

MasterChef season 13 judges

Gordon Ramsay returns to MasterChef as a host, judge and executive producer. The renowned chef and restaurateur is known for his other hit shows like Hell's Kitchen, Next Level Chef and Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars.

Chef Aarón Sánchez, a third-generation cookbook author, is the owner of Johnny Sánchez in New Orleans and a partner and creative director at Cocina, the first online platform celebrating the Latin lifestyle. In addition to MasterChef, he's appeared in several cooking shows like Chopped and Chopped Junior, and he's also a judge on MasterChef Junior.

Joe Bastianich owns more than 16 restaurants all over the world including Lupa, Becco and Casa Mono. He's also a bestselling author who has been with the MasterChef and MasterChef Junior family for several seasons.

MasterChef season 13 trailer

Take a look at the MasterChef season 13 trailer below.

How to watch MasterChef season 13

MasterChef season 13 airs on Fox, which is included with most cable providers. If you've cut the cord, you can access the channel through live TV streaming providers like FuboTV, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

The latest episodes of MasterChef season 13 are available to stream the day after they air live on Hulu.