MasterChef 2023: release date, contestants and interviews with the judges

MasterChef 2023 judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode turn up the heat as the nineteenth series of BBC One’s popular culinary competition gets underway.

Over eight weeks 45 talented amateur cooks are whittled down to just one, who will then be crowned MasterChef champion 2023. First, however, they must make a good impression on Gregg and John’s taste buds.

In the opening episode of the series, the first batch of contestants’ initial task is to dish up a family favorite, with the aim of showing the seasoned judges who they are as a cook. But with underdone chicken, curdled ice cream, and some risky microwaving, the stakes have never been higher.

What to Watch talked to Gregg Wallace and John Torode and here they guide us through what to expect from MasterChef 2023…

MasterChef 2023 gets underway on Monday, April 10 at 8 pm on BBC One.

The next two episodes will then air on Tuesday, April 11 at 9 pm and Friday, April 14 at 8:30 pm. The series is thought to then follow that Monday, Tuesday and Friday pattern in the following weeks.

All episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer after transmission.

John Torode and Gregg Wallace talk us through what to expect from MasterChef 2023

How impressive are the contestants taking part in MasterChef 2023? John Torode: “There are some great stories going forward. The people I think are brilliant to watch change — their inspiration changes once they find their style and boom, off they go. “This series we see ingredients people may not have used like gochujang and chilli sauce. Miso is absolutely enormous, with people using it in everything from ice cream to caramel sauce. People are now influenced by so many different things.” Gregg Wallace: “I often wonder if we’ve had their backgrounds checked to see if they’ve had professional training. Of course, they haven’t, but I’m just amazed that self-taught people can reach such an extraordinary standard of home cookery.”

Does the show change your mind about unusual food combinations? GW: "Yes! Regularly we get things put together and I’ll think, ‘Keep an open mind.’ What used to scare me now actually makes me quite excited. I like a fusion of styles. People that may have been brought up in one country, lived in another and now they’re in the UK, they combine those styles together. You know you’ve got a really good dish when you end up eating it all.” JT: “I think it broadens my horizons. There’s a thing we’ve done this year called ‘So wrong it’s right.’ Some of the dishes were brilliant. In episode one, someone makes us a classic Chinese dumpling, but it's filled with the flavours of a cheeseburger. Now that’s got to broaden your horizons! [Later in the series] One person put a chocolate sauce on a lamb chop and it didn’t work, but everything else was like, ‘Wow!”

What common mistakes do contestants still make? GW: “Even though they've been cooking well for a number of years, they start to doubt themselves and try to posh up a dish because they think it's not good enough. More often than not, it is good enough. John regularly asks a really good question — would you have done it like this at home? A common mistake is thinking they’ve to MasterChef it up.” JT: “Another mistake is somebody thinking that they can emulate a high-class restaurant. Food doesn't just come from your hands and your eyes, it comes from your life experiences. We can both taste the difference. That’s the biggest mistake when they try to do something which is not truly what they know and love.”

This is series 19. What do you think is the secret to the MasterChef’s longevity? GW: “It's made by very skillful television makers. Whether you like or dislike [contestants taking part], you have an interest in them. You want to see how they get on. Also, every MasterChef program works as a standalone episode as well as part of the series. You don't have to commit to a whole series. You can come in at episode one and come back in at episode six, and wouldn't be lost. I think that's very clever.” JT: “I think that's right. I also think the fact that Gregg and I aren't scripted. Because we’re not scripted we’re allowed to fall out or get upset — that's why sometimes it gets emotional.”

Taste of success. John and Gregg's epic taste test to find the winner of MasterChef 2023 begins! (Image credit: BBC/Shine TV)

Next year marks 20 years of MasterChef. How will you celebrate? GW: “We’ll come into work, eat a load of food, have a few giggles and enjoy our work as we always do. It’ll be the same, and I think that is a celebration in itself to be honest.” JT: “Yes, the joy of doing MasterChef for us is that we don’t know what’s going to happen. We’ll walk in the door and be as surprised as viewers. We love it. Thanks everybody for watching.”

Is there a trailer for MasterChef 2023?

There is no trailer available for MasterChef 2023 yet, but check back for updates.

MasterChef 2023 contestants

The contestants haven't been announced yet, but we will update this guide as soon as they are revealed.