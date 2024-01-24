The Apprentice 2024: release date, episode guide, interviews, candidates and everything we know

As The Apprentice 2024 kicks off, Lord Alan Sugar and his trusty sidekicks Karren Brady and Tim Campbell get straight down to business in the brand new 12-parter on BBC1.

Dubbed TV’s toughest job interview, in the opening episode 18 confident candidates are determined to make a good first impression when the competition kicks off in the Scottish Highlands. This inevitably means thinking outside the box, throwing each other under the bus, and a host of other daft declarations!

From there the pressure only increases and all roads inevitably lead to the boardroom, where competitive contestants fight their corner to stay in the process and at least one person faces Lord Sugar’s famous firing finger.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Apprentice 2024…

The Apprentice 2024 starts on Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 9pm on BBC1. The 12-part series then airs weekdays in the same slot and episodes are available on BBC iPlayer after transmission.

Sister show, You’re Fired with Tom Allen airs on BBC2 at 10pm on the same day and is also available on BBC iPlayer.

The Apprentice 2024 — series 18 episode guide

Episode 1 — Thursday, February 1, 2024

As eighteen sharp suited candidates prepare to do battle for a £250,000 investment in the eighteenth series of The Apprentice, Lord Alan Sugar is braced for boardroom antics.

“I’ve studied their CV’s carefully and made notes, so I can go straight to their claims in the boardroom,” says Lord Sugar. “I've been in business for nearly 60 years and I've literally done everything.”

In this year’s opener he sends the wannabe winners to the Scottish Highlands to organise a corporate away day under the watchful eye of Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell.

There the contenders (who include a pharmacist, doctor, yoga teacher and two pie company owners — see below for information on all the competitors) are tasked with organising a corporate away day. Let’s just say it’s a taxing venture with chaotic results. But, ultimately, in this game money talks, so expect inflated egos held to account in the boardroom and at least one person being sent packing via You’re Fired.

The dream making team are back. (Image credit: BBC/Naked)

More episode information coming soon

Future tasks involve electric cars, vegan cheese and virtual escape rooms, reflecting changing markets, as well as the classic shopping channel assignment and discount buying test. Check back for updates.

AMINA KHAN

Pharmacist and business owner, Ilford

A qualified pharmacist for over 10 years, Amina has created a successful skincare and supplements business. She wants to prove to Lord Sugar that her business acumen is more than skin deep.

“There is no one else like me. I started my business from zero and made my first million within two years. I am a massive risk taker, but make calculated decisions.”

(Image credit: BBC/Naked)

DR ASIF MUNAF

Doctor and wellness brand owner, Sheffield

“Beauty, brains, body and business” is how Asif describes himself on his CV where he explains he’s a doctor with a business plan focused on healthy vitamins and supplements.

“I launched a business while working 12-hour shifts during COVID. I’ve got an extremely high IQ, an extremely high bench press and I’m quite good on the eyes.”

(Image credit: BBC/Naked)

FLO EDWARDS

Recruitment consultant, London

Never one to back down from a challenge, Flo started her own consultancy and has proven herself with great performance history.

“Equality, diversity and inclusion is at the core of my business. My warning to the other candidates? Don’t underestimate me. I’m here to win.”

(Image credit: BBC/Naked)

FOLUSO FALADE

Project manager, Manchester

Foluso wants to help young people get a head start in business and run the first Social Enterprise to win Lord Sugar’s investment.

“I’m the Mary Poppins of business. Money doesn’t move me, but making a difference does. I am a one-of-a-kind type of person, an investment that guarantees profit.”

(Image credit: BBC/Naked)

JACK DAVIES

Recruitment director, Bristol

Aspirational recruitment director and food reviewer Jack is used to moving up the ranks quickly and he hopes Lord Sugar’s investment could be his next step to success.

“What’s my biggest business fail? I don’t have one. Failure is never an option. Anything I put my mind to, I succeed in.”

(Image credit: BBC/Naked)

MAURA RATH

Yoga company owner, Wexford

Yoga teacher Maura’s business is rooted in the promotion of her clients’ well-being in a way that makes business boom. She wants to scale up with the help of Lord Sugar’s investment.

“I deserve Lord Sugar's investment because I promote positivity and well-being in a profitable and scalable way. My business brings people a little bubble of self-love.”

(Image credit: BBC/Naked)

NOOR BOUZIANE

Jewellery company owner, Liverpool

Owner of a premium jewellery company, Noor believes Lord Sugar would be missing out if he were not to invest in her accessory business.

“I’ve learned to be very disciplined in the daily organisation of my business. I have competitiveness in my blood and will go to any length to win this process.”

(Image credit: BBC/Naked)

OLIVER MEDFORTH

Sales executive, Yorkshire

Oliver’s background in selling at markets has him looking forward to the famous (infamous?) sales tasks. After supervising stores up and down the country, he’s ready to face the boardroom.

“I’ve run five retail shops for our family run distillery. I will dominate the selling tasks and prove to Lord Sugar I am a selling machine.”

(Image credit: BBC/Naked)

ONYEKA NWEZE

Chartered company secretary, London

Onyeka’s successful corporate background and money-making business plan have her hoping for Lord Sugar’s first tech business investment in eighteen series.

“My business is going to make £10 million within the first five years. If Lord Sugar is ready to make some serious money, then he needs me.”

(Image credit: BBC/Naked)

PAUL BOWEN

Pie company owner, Lancashire

One of two pie company experts entering the process this year, Paul prides his business on big name clients such as Manchester City Football Club. He’s looking to unite his passion for business with Lord Sugar’s strategic expertise.

“I have great ideas, great business acumen and a work hard attitude. With my passion and ideas I could make Lord Sugar Lord of the Pies.”

(Image credit: BBC/Naked)

DR PAUL MIDHA

Dental group owner, Leeds

Paul started his practice using every resource he had. Used to extensive learning from studying as a dentist, he is set on Lord Sugar’s investment and all that he can teach him about the world of business.

“My body-popping talent has paved the way to a Britain’s Got Talent audition and opened the door to being an extra in a Disney TV show. I aim to revolutionise the healthcare attire market.”

(Image credit: BBC/Naked)

PHIL TURNER

Pie company owner, Bognor Regis

Phil was awarded ‘Supreme Pie Champion’ in 2020 for his family-owned pie business, which dates back to the 1930s. He’s hoping to prove himself to Lord Sugar and start making him some real dough.

“Almost everything I’ve done for the first time failed in one way or another. Failure is necessary for success. You don’t grow a multi-million-pound business by being a pushover.”

(Image credit: BBC/Naked)

RACHEL WOOLFORD

Boutique fitness studio owner, Leeds

Business-minded from a very young age, Rachel has plenty of experience managing her work independently and hopes a business partnership with Lord Sugar will be her next big step.

“When I was seven my mum found me by the roadside selling my toys, shaking a tin of coins, and shouting ‘everything must go!’ Anyone in business must work hard, but I work harder.”

(Image credit: BBC/Naked)

RAJ CHOHAN

Mortgage broker, Leamington Spa

Raj takes her work seriously and is a self-confessed ‘dog with a bone’ when it comes to meeting her targets. She wants to hit a gap in the market and will do whatever it takes for success.

“I never fail in business but only learn and improve. I have the acumen and drive to succeed. I want to be a multi-millionaire by 50.”

(Image credit: BBC/Naked)

SAM SAADET

Pre and Post Natal Fitness Coach, Essex

Sam's friends say she has an eye for a bargain. As an online fitness coach with a focus on mums and mums-to-be, she’s hoping to prove her business brain to Lord Sugar.

“I am one of the savviest, go-getting women I know. My business is focused on something I am passionate about whilst also making money too - it's win win.”

(Image credit: BBC/Naked)

STEVE DARKEN

Management consultant, London

Steve claims that he shares Lord Sugar’s sharp mind and sense of humour. Consulting for “some of the biggest companies in the world”, he’s ready to take on the boardroom.

“I'm not just another corporate suit. I was a low budget filmmaker, won a contest at Pinewood Studios and had a film screened at the Cannes Film Festival. If I get the investment, the real winner is Lord Sugar.”

(Image credit: BBC/Naked)

TRE LOWE

Music and wellness entrepreneur, London

You may recognise Tre from the UK garage band named Architechs. He has high hopes for his wellness business, Tre is drawing on experience from several industries to see him through the process.

“There is something truly special about creative success, it goes way beyond just the financials. I am going to change the world and create a legacy that reverberates through time.”

(Image credit: BBC/Naked)

VIRDI SINGH MAZARIA

Music Producer, Leicester

DJ Virdi wants to introduce Lord Sugar to a lucrative industry that he’s yet to invest in – music. His background as both an auditor and a producer has Virdi hoping for some hits in the boardroom.

“One of my goals is to star in a Marvel movie as one of the Avengers. The other candidates are just extras on my journey to the top.”

(Image credit: BBC/Naked)

Lord Alan Sugar, Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell on The Apprentice 2024

What do you think keeps The Apprentice engaging for both you and for viewers? “What keeps me coming back is that I love doing it. If I didn't enjoy it, it wouldn’t. I’ve got plenty of other things in my life, I can assure you!” shares Lord Sugar, 76, who has been at the helm of the UK version of the business reality show since 2005. “I have a contract to do series 19, I don't have a contract for series 20 yet and it’s the BBC’s call, but I'm pretty sure that we'll do it.” “When you look over the 18 series, you see that everybody who’s got through to the last stages of the process have gone on to do some great stuff,” says Tim Campbell, 46, who knows both sides of the meeting room table, having won the first ever UK series before replacing Claude Littner as Lord Sugar’s aide in 2022. “It really sings to the robustness of the process. I'm really fortunate that I'm part of the fabric of the show.” “It's a tough process, and I think people like that it's tough and varied,” adds Karren, 54 who has been integral to the series since 2008. “They like to see the mistakes, but also the successes candidates have, and they like to see a winner go on and do particularly well. I think that's the formula for success.”

How important are first impressions? “First impressions are important and I don’t blame the candidates for making bold statements at the beginning,” says Lord Sugar. “But there’s no pulling the wool over my eyes. I’ve looked at their CV’s carefully and made notes, so I can go straight to their claims in the boardroom.” “Some of them come in with the most outlandish statements, and even they realise it's a ridiculous claim to make, and they turn it around,” says Karren. “But the show attracts the kind of person that is not shy, who really does genuinely believe in themselves, and that's part and parcel of being an entrepreneur. You do need to have self-belief.”

In the boardroom, how do you walk the line between entertainment value for viewers and its importance to the candidates and the process? “There’s a fine balance of keeping it entertaining but also taking the business seriously,” says Lord Sugar. “I think it is important that it is entertaining as well. That's one of the reasons why we've got these young people following us. I explain business mistakes and good bits of business and the youngsters pick up on it. But they also love it when I give some people a bit of stick or when I make some jokes about their mistakes.” “The beauty of this show is that, unlike Married at First Sight, for example, we can’t orchestrate which teams are going to work best together,” adds Tim. “The important thing is to be honest, hardworking and don’t compete in a derogatory way. Yes, you want to beat the other candidates, but they’re also integral to you winning.” “They all want to win, change their life and be on their way to being a millionaire, so they are as ruthless as they feel they need to be,” says Karren. “They need self-belief and some of them take it a bit far. In the first one a doctor tells us that he’s got all the B’s - brains, beauty and business sense - and you think ‘really?!’ Alan added: ‘Bullshit!’ But we don’t hold it against them!”

Is there a trailer for BBC1's The Apprentice 2024?

Yes, the BBC have released this tasty little morsel of highlights from The Apprentice 2024!