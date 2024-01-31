Baroness Karren Brady teases never seen before moment in The Apprentice 2024

Baroness Karren Brady has hinted at a huge show first in the new series of The Apprentice 2024.

The Apprentice is back with Lord Alan Sugar and his trusty aides Karren Brady and Tim Campbell MBE getting straight down to business as eighteen new candidates battle it out for a £250,000 investment.

Karren has been an integral part of the show as Lord Sugar's right-hand woman since 2008, overseeing and monitoring the teams in each challenge and relaying important findings back to Lord Sugar so he can decide who will be fired in the boardroom.

This year's candidates come from a diverse range of backgrounds, with a pharmacist, doctor, yoga teacher and two pie company owners all competing for Lord Sugar's life-changing investment.

Lord Sugar and his aides Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell MBE. (Image credit: BBC/Naked)

Talking to What To Watch, Karren revealed that this year's candidates will secure the greatest win they've ever seen in the show worth an eye-watering amount of money.

She said: "The candidates are a highly qualified bunch, hugely competitive and actually, this year, we'll see the greatest win in terms of value and I'm talking millions that we've ever seen in this process before. So some of them really come shining to the top."

Meanwhile, Tom Allen, who hosts the sister show You're Fired, teased that there will be another huge record made for The Apprentice.

"We've got the biggest ever sale in the history of The Apprentice and an exclusive dealer secured for the first time ever on the series with a well-known retailer. So I mean, huge milestones to achieve," he added.

The candidates are set to bag a mammoth win. (Image credit: BBC/Naked)

Karren also enthused that authenticity of the show is what attracts millions of people to watch it every year.

“I think it's authentic. First of all, you've got one of the world's most successful entrepreneurs who's done it over decades and literally what you see with Alan is what you get, there's no script in this show. Everything that unfolds, unfolds, it's authentic. But the most important thing is the life-changing reward at the end of it. You get to live your ambition of opening your own business, you get a quarter of a million pounds from Alan's pocket, but more importantly, you get his mentoring and guidance and that is incredible.

"So I think lots of people watch the show to learn what to do in business, what not to do in business and as it unfolds, the viewer sees it, there's no retakes in the show. It literally happens as it happens. So I think because it's so authentic and so well made and it's genuinely fun."

The Apprentice 2024 starts on Thursday, February 1 at 9pm on BBC One.