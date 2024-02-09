The Apprentice fans react to 'the greatest exit ever' after hilarious firing
The Apprentice is no stranger to firing scenes, but fans reckon Thursday night's episode will go down in TV history!
The Apprentice 2024 has seen one is arguably the funniest moments of the series so far, where a candidate had a rather relaxed reaction to being fired.
For Week 2 of the competition, the teams were once again split into male and female groups, with Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell overseeing them through each stage of the task.
This time, they were tasked with making mini cheesecakes, which have grown in popularity and have become a staple in the dessert world. They had to sell their bespoke cheesecakes to two very different clients; Innocent Drinks and The London Dungeon.
It was the former where the most disappointing pitch took place, though, as the male team had decided they wanted to focus on chocolate cheesecakes. When pitched to the client, they weren't too keen on the idea, considering Innocent is known for fruit and veg smoothies, and it felt "off-brand" for them.
Despite this, candidate Paul found himself in the firing line after making lots of mistakes, including trying to push chocolate on Innocent despite them making it clear it didn't fit with their brand.
Things got tense when Paul thought the meeting had gone well but fellow candidate Jack Davies thought it was “an absolute car crash” and added: “I think we started off by insulting the client", criticizing the sub-team leader for trying to push something that wasn't wanted.
Ultimately, the male team lost for the second time in a row, with the female team all safe and going off to enjoy an afternoon tea, while the boys had to prepare for one of them getting fired.
Back in the boardroom, Lord Sugar told him "Paul, I admire you for admitting your mistakes but there were simply too many mistakes and so it is with regret, Paul, you’re fired."
But it was Paul's reaction to the news that had fans in stitches, as when his name was called, his immediate reaction was: "Fair enough, mate."
Naturally, Apprentice fans were quick to make jokes with plenty taking to social media to comment on the hilarious moment. With candidates usually saying something along the lines of "Thank you Lord Sugar", this caught a lot of people off guard!
Paul’s response …. The greatest exit ever …Alan Sugar - “it’s with regret Paul… your fired”Paul - “Fair enough mate thank you very much” #apprentice #theapprentice pic.twitter.com/nhZEI1Zqy1February 8, 2024
“You’re fired” “Fair enough mate”#TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/nf4WMdndn5February 8, 2024
‘FAIR ENOUGH MATE’, an #TheApprentice first when someone has been fired pic.twitter.com/8if0SHZ4S0February 8, 2024
“Fair enough mate” what happened to thank you lord sugar? #TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/U9sOQDsY41February 8, 2024
“Fair enough mate” I’m crying #TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/nbc1SXN74PFebruary 8, 2024
*Paul just fired by Lord Sugar* “Fair enough mate” #TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/rjghahuXkRFebruary 8, 2024
When Alan fires you, say “fair enough mate” #TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/JJ4OoVQUUWFebruary 8, 2024
The Apprentice continues next Thursday, which sees the remaining candidates creating virtual escape rooms to pitch to industry experts.
Teasing what's to come, the synopsis reads: "It’s medieval madness for one team, whilst on the other, logic goes out the window". We can't wait!
The Apprentice airs weekly on Thursdays at 9 pm on BBC One, with episodes also available on iPlayer.
