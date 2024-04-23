The Piano season 2: release date, interviews and everything we know

Claudia Winkleman, Lang Lang and Mika are on the hunt for more amateur pianists in UK railway stations.

Budding pianists are limbering up to tickle the ivories at train stations across the UK as Channel 4’s smash-hit show The Piano returns for a seven-part series, guaranteed to pull at our heartstrings.

Claudia Winkleman is presenting once again, while adjudicating from a secret location are world-renowned pianist Lang Lang and pop superstar Mika, who will choose their favourite virtuoso from each station to perform in a special concert at Manchester’s Aviva Studios.

This series visits stations in Edinburgh, Cardiff, London and Liverpool, but begins in Manchester Piccadilly, where nine-year-old Ethan stops commuters in their tracks with Chopin’s Nocturne No. 20, and 80-year-old Duncan, who has dementia, plays a stunning ‘thank you’ song for his wife, Fran. Plus, boxer Ellis gives a knockout rendition of Chopin’s Ballade No. 4.

But unlike series one, the players now know that Lang Lang and Mika will be watching their performances, does it make a difference?

What To Watch caught up with The Piano presenters Claudia Winkleman, Lang Lang and Mika during filming to find out why series two hits all the right notes...

The Piano will air on Channel 4, Sunday 28 April at 9pm and will air weekly for seven weeks in the same slot.

Ellis chats to Claudia before playing Chopin at Manchester Piccadilly station. (Image credit: Channel 4 / Nic Serpell-Rand)

The Piano season 2 interview

How does it feel to be back filming the most heart-warming show on TV?

Mika: "Incredible! We were amazed by the reaction to series one, which was a beautiful little project that was shot as more of a documentary. The whole thing has been such an astounding, tender surprise."

Lang Lang: "I knew it was going to be something different from other talent shows out there, but I didn't expect it to be such a success!"

Claudia: "It’s just magical. For example, a girl played today and a man was in floods of tears. I assumed he was her dad, so I said, ‘You must be incredibly proud?’ He whispered back, ‘I've never met her’. But she did something that really moved him, and that’s what the show’s about."

Have things changed now the pianists know that Lang Lang and Mika are watching?

Claudia: "All three of us were a little worried about returning because the first series was created with this idea of what happens when people play the piano and they think no one is watching? It was so poetic, but now everyone knows the show, I’ve been expecting people to turn up in ballgowns! However, they still can’t see Lang Lang and Mika, and the show is shot so subtly and beautifully that it doesn't feel like a hoo-ha. They just chat to me, then play."

Mika: "We were worried that something would change with the pianists’ intentions or ambitions because they now know we are hidden away, listening. But we are still seeing extraordinary people who have amazing stories."

Lang Lang: "And if somebody feels special, this time Mika and I can go out to see them to encourage them to do better."

Have you seen a higher standard of performances?

Mika: "The standard has gone up, yes, but you never know what’s going to move you. Someone can play Chopin and technically it’s all there, but it might not provoke emotion in me nor in Lang Lang. Then someone can play the most simple triad chords and sing, and it makes people cry. You can’t put your finger on it, but it’s magic."

Lang Lang: "There’s more international music this time, and some places we visit have their traditions and types of music, like Cardiff, where we hear folk music. We see the whole world through the piano in this series."

Claudia meets nine-year-old pianist Ethan at Manchester Piccadilly station. (Image credit: Channel 4 / Nic Serpell-Rand)

What can you tell us about the final this year?

Mika: "After the series one final in London’s Royal Festival Hall, we wanted to do something different and more contemporary. Manchester’s Aviva Studios is a new, high-tech venue made for both classical and non-classical music. So we are putting on a real show and people have bought tickets."

That must be quite nerve-racking for the finalists?

Mika: "Like last time, we do mentoring days and full rehearsal days. They’re not going into a brutal gladiator-style situation, though. They’re just going to do something beautiful."

Claudia: "This will make you feel nauseous, but I’ll say it anyway: once they join The Piano family, it’s our job to look after them. They all look after each other, which is my favourite thing, but our duty of care is really important because some haven’t even played in stations before let alone on the stage. They have two of the greatest musicians to hold their hand, too."

Have you been tempted to take up the piano yet, Claudia?

Claudia: "Oh, I’m not allowed to touch a recorder, or even sing Happy Birthday in my own house! I know nothing, honestly. Somebody played brilliantly the other day, and the crew and I were saying, ‘Yes! Smashed it!’ But Mika and Lang Lang said, ‘Good, but it was in the wrong key.’ So, we absolutely bow to them."

Is there a trailer for The Piano season 2?

No yet, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.