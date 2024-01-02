Dating Naked UK: everything we know

Dating Naked UK is a Paramount Plus reality show hosted by Rylan Clark that sees singletons look for love in 2024 while completely undressed! Reality shows such as Love Island and Too Hot to Handle often feature contestants in skimpy outfits and barely-there swimwear but this new series will see a group of singletons shed their clothes entirely in order to find their soulmate.

Based on the US version of Dating Naked, this 10-part UK series will see a group of single men and women moving in together in a tropical paradise. But only brave souls should apply, as nudity is compulsory.

“It is no secret that I love a reality TV show, but this one is going to blow your minds,” says Rylan. “Not only does it feature dating and drama, on top of that everyone will be totally starkers! You will not want to miss this — I can’t wait for you all to see.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Dating Naked UK…

Dating Naked UK is a 10-episode series on Paramount+ Plus as well as MTV’s network of international channels. It won’t hit our screens until late 2024 but as soon as we have a release date, we’ll let you know here.

What happens in Dating Naked UK

At the moment, details of the Dating Naked UK format are being kept under wraps (ironically!). We do know that the show follows single people living together in a tropical paradise. Most of the time, the contestants are not wearing any clothes.

Is there a trailer for Dating Naked UK?

No, and there won’t be one for a while as the series won’t be filmed until midway through 2024. If and when one drops, we’ll post it on here.

All about host Rylan Clark

Rylan Clark shot to fame as a contestant on The X Factor in 2012. He's since become one of the hardest-working people in showbiz and has been a presenter on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two, This Morning, Ready Steady Cook, Supermarket Sweep, The Xtra Factor, Celebrity Big Brother and Big Brother’s Bit on the Side. He is one of the BBC's Eurovision team and appears on Celebrity Gogglebox. He had a role in Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, and in early 2024 he will host Hot Mess Summer on Prime Video.