Rylan Clark reveals exciting new show following It Takes Two exit

Rylan Clark is heading to Italy alongside Judge Rob Rinder in a new travelogue for the BBC, it has been confirmed.

The new series has a working title of Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour and sees the duo "discovering the greatest art treasures in Italy, finding out more about themselves along the way".

It marks the 200th anniversary of Lord Byron's death, with the synopsis adding "Rob and Rylan will draw from the poet’s extensive poems and letters to guide them, alongside the diaries of others who made the trip."

Earlier this year, Rylan announced he was leaving Strictly Come Dancing It Takes Two after four years so this news is an exciting development as he reveals what else he has coming up.

Speaking about the series, Rylan said: "When I found out that Rob and I actually get to go traveling around Italy for the Grand Tour, I couldn't have packed my suitcase quicker. We're not going to be your typical Brits abroad though as we properly immerse ourselves in all of Italy's cultural offerings.

"Rob will be teaching me all about Italian history and art as we follow in the footsteps of the cultural greats, while I show Rob how to dance on bars. This series is going to be eye-opening, interesting and I bet we'll have a laugh or two along the way."

Rylan stepped down from It Takes Two after four years. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, he's joined by Rob Rinder who is best known for his ITV courtroom series Judge Rinder. Despite their differences, Rob has teased that their conflicting personalities make for the ideal trip.

He said: "Italy is so rich in art and culture and I can’t wait to get stuck in, seeing some of the finest things the country has to offer. The Grand Tour is iconic, especially as we’ll be following in the footsteps of some of history’s biggest cultural contributors. While Rylan and I almost certainly have different intentions for our trip, I can’t think of anyone I’d rather do this journey with".

The three-part series hasn't got an air date yet, but that will be announced in due course. We are also waiting to find out who will replace Rylan on It Takes Two.