Too Hot to Handle season 5: release date, cast and everything we know about the reality series

Joining the trend of hot and steamy dating reality shows in terms of summer TV and programs, comes Too Hot to Handle season 5. Not to be completely outdone by the likes of Love Island 2023, Love Island USA season 5 or Temptation Island season 5, the Netflix series Too Hot to Handle returns to the streamer with a brand new crop of contestants willing to test their limits of self-control as it pertains to their hormones, and maybe even find love. If nothing else, each contestant hopes to claim the season-ending cash prize.

So what should you know about the new season Netflix promises is “hotter than ever”? Here’s everything we know about Too Hot to Handle season 5.

The new installment of Too Hot to Handle debuts on Friday, July 14 on Netflix.

Too Hot to Handle season 5 trailer

While an official trailer for the new season has not yet debuted, Netflix has released a video announcement. Check out the clip below.

Too Hot to Handle premise

Here is the official synopsis of the series:

"On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there’s a twist. To win an enticing grand prize, they’ll have to give up sex."

Allow us to add that at the heart of the show is a competition. Yes, the singles flock to paradise and have the opportunity to find love, but they are also competing to win a prize that could be worth $200,000. The catch is, as they explore romances with one another, they have to exercise restraint and not intimately connect with each other. Given what we've seen of the show in the past, willpower isn't something show contestants have a lot of when surrounded by other attractive singles.

Too Hot to Handle season 5 cast

Here is your list of contestants competing in season 5:

Alex

Christine

Courtney

Dre

Elys

Hannah

Hunter

Isaac

Louis

Megan

How to watch Too Hot to Handle

Too Hot to Handle is a Netflix original series. Those interested in following along as new episodes become available need a subscription to Netflix. Currently, the streamer has several options for would-be subscribers.