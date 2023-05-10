Temptation Island season 5: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the reality series

In the world of TV and streaming, one of the trademarks of the summer are steamy dating reality shows. Case and point, the premiere of Temptation Island season 5. The series joins The Ultimatum: Queer Love, Love Island and Love Island USA this summer in testing whether or not people can clarify matters of the heart under the most unique set of circumstances in front of a camera.

Now what sets Temptation Island apart from its counterparts is that the core cast consists of four couples who are seemingly in love. During the course of their time in paradise, the people in these relationships are tempted by 16 gorgeous singles to leave their respective partners and try something new. But is the grass really greener on the other side?

Here's everything we know about Temptation Island season 5, including the release date, cast and how you can watch.

Temptation Island season 5 premieres in the US on Wednesday, June 14, at 9 pm ET/PT on the USA Network. The debut episode becomes available to stream the next day on Peacock.

We are still waiting to receive official word as to when the new season premieres in the UK. However, seasons 1-4 are currently available to stream in the UK on Prime Video.

Temptation Island season 5 trailer

It looks like the season definitely has some added drama with the new "Temptation Light" twist. Couples will find it harder to keep their indiscretions under wraps. Check out the trailer just below.

Temptation Island season 5 premise

Here is the official synopsis of the season:

"Passion, drama and a roller coaster of emotions ensues as four new couples, including the first-ever engaged couple, head to Kona, Hawaii, to put their love to the test. With all the couples at a critical point in their relationships, the pressure heats up as they are joined by 16 sexy single men and women looking to find everlasting love. Each couple must decide whether to commit to a lifetime together or if they will ultimately give in to the temptation from the singles looking to find 'the one.'

"This season kicks off with a new mixer where the couples will mingle with the singles who will be dating their partners, creating intrigue and tension as they each size up the potential competition. Also, as a dramatic new twist this season, a temptation light has been added to the houses, and when it glows it signifies that someone in a relationship has fallen into temptation, but the couples won't know if it's their partner or someone else in the house."

Temptation Island season 5 cast

Take a look at the season 5 couples:

Kaitlin Tufts & Hall Toledano: Kaitlin and Hall are from Charleston, S.C., and have been dating for eight years. Although they are now engaged, Kaitlin is hesitant to get married because of Hall's previous fears of commitment.

Vanessa Valente and Roberto Mal: The couple is from Los Angeles and currently live with each other. With Vanessa 10 years older than Roberto, she worries he's not ready to take the next step in their relationship.

Marisela Figueroa and Christopher Wells: Coming from Atlanta, Marisela and Christopher have been together for two years. Christopher believes Marisela is the one, but she is not sure about marriage, especially since they both have a history of infidelity with previous partners.

Leonila "Paris" Pedro and Nzubechukwu "Great" Ezihie: They're from Newark, N.J., and have been dating for almost two years. Unfortunately, they are hesitant about taking things further in their relationship due to a history of infidelity.

Image 1 of 4 Hall Toledano and Kaitlin Tufts on Temptation Island season 5 (Image credit: Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network) Roberto Maldonado and Vanessa Valente on Temptation Island season 5 (Image credit: Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network) Christopher Wells and Marisela Figueroa on Temptation Island season 5 (Image credit: Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network) Nzubechukwu "Great" Ezihie and Leonila "Paris" Pedro on Temptation Island season 5 (Image credit: Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network)

Meet your season 5 singles:

Abby Bryan (Wellington, Fla.)

Alexius Adams (Dallas)

Desiree Almeida (Los Angeles)

Makayla Halstead (Albany, Ore.)

Marjorie Guaracho (Boca Raton, Fla.)

Nafeesah Terry (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Tamie Lawson (Los Angeles)

Tia Hairston (Raleigh, N.C.)

Brice Robinson (Las Vegas)

Christian Tesoriero (Ramsey, N.J.)

Griffin Grady (Columbus, Ohio)

Kristian Barbarich (Los Angeles)

Michael Zappa (San Diego, Calif.)

Sebastian Baraza (Miami)

Tahjjic Smitih (Dallas)

Image 1 of 15 Alexius Adams on Temptation Island season 5 (Image credit: Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network) Griffin Grady on Temptation Island season 5 (Image credit: Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network) Desiree Almeida on Temptation Island season 5 (Image credit: Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network) Michael Zappa on Temptation Island season 5 (Image credit: Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network) Brice Robinson on Temptation Island season 5 (Image credit: Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network) Nafeesah Terry on Temptation Island season 5 (Image credit: Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network) Marjorie Guaracho on Temptation Island season 5 (Image credit: Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network) Christian Tesoriero on Temptation Island season 5 (Image credit: Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network) Abby Bryan on Temptation Island season 5 (Image credit: Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network) Kristian Barbarich on Temptation Island season 5 (Image credit: Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network) Tia Hairston on Temptation Island season 5 (Image credit: Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network) Makayla Halstead on Temptation Island season 5 (Image credit: Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network) Sebastian Baraza on Temptation Island season 5 (Image credit: Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network) Tahjjic Smith on Temptation Island season 5 (Image credit: Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network) Tamie Lawson on Temptation Island season 5 (Image credit: Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network)

Temptation Island season 5 host

Returning to hosting duties for season 5 is Mark L. Walberg. He's quite experienced when it comes to hosting reality TV shows, previously doing so for Antiques Roadshow, Russian Roulette and Pyramid.

How to watch Temptation Island season 5

Episodes of Temptation Island season 5 can be seen live on the USA Network. Those without traditional cable or satellite TV are able to watch episodes as they air, provided they are subscribers to live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV . Episodes also become available to stream the next day on Peacock.

While we are still waiting for official word, it’s likely season 5 episodes will appear on Prime Video in the UK, following suit of the previous 4 seasons.