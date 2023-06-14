Meet the Temptation Island season 5 cast: who's who on the reality show

It's time for another round of couples to head to an island and try to figure out their romantic futures in Temptation Island season 5.

For those not familiar with the series, it's a social experiment that follows a few pairs facing issues in their relationships. As they try to determine if they're meant to last the long haul, they'll be surrounded by beautiful singles willing and ready to steal their attention. In the end, viewers will have to stay tuned to see which couples survive the temptation and stay committed to their partners.

With that said, here's your chance to meet the Temptation Island season 5 cast.

Temptation Island season 5 couples

Hall Toledano and Kaitlin Tufts

Hall Toledano and Kaitlin Tufts on Temptation Island season 5 (Image credit: Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network)

Fitness studio owner Kaitlin and leather sales specialist Hall are the show's first engaged couple. Despite being engaged and having dated for eight years, Kaitlin is apprehensive about marriage because Hall previously bolted on the relationship due to a fear of commitment. The couple flocks to the island and hopes to figure out if they can get over past issues haunting their relationship or if they need to move on.

Roberto Maldonado and Vanessa Valente

Roberto Maldonado and Vanessa Valente on Temptation Island season 5 (Image credit: Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network)

With a 10-year age gap between them, Vanessa and Roberto come to the island wanting to determine if where they each are in life is going to be a hindrance for them going forward. Vanessa, a procurement manager, and Roberto, a nursing student, fear they aren't on the same page as Vanessa is ready to get married and start a family but constantly questions if those are her boyfriend's goals.

Christopher Wells and Marisela Figueroa

Christopher Wells and Marisela Figueroa on Temptation Island season 5 (Image credit: Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network)

Respectively a hospital interpreter and a fitness instructor, Marisela and Christopher have been together for two years. Beyond the fact that Marisela is hesitant about marriage and Christopher is ready to say "I do," the couple is also trying to overcome issues they've both had with infidelity in prior relationships.

Nzubechukwu "Great" Ezihie and Leonila "Paris" Pedro

Nzubechukwu "Great" Ezihie and Leonila "Paris" Pedro on Temptation Island season 5 (Image credit: Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network)

Paris and Great's two-year romance started after Paris sent him a message on social media. Unfortunately for the pair, they face a few issues in their relationship. First, Paris is ready to get engaged and Great is not there yet, although he's willing to move in together. Second, the two have also struggled with trust due to infidelity. In terms of profession, Paris is an influencer and Great an engineer.

Temptation Island season 5 singles

Alexius Adams

Alexius Adams on Temptation Island season 5 (Image credit: Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network)

Alexius Adams is a patient coordinator at a med spa in Dallas. She's looking for someone to build an emotional connection with.

Desiree Almeida

Desiree Almeida on Temptation Island season 5 (Image credit: Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network)

Desiree is a nutritionist from Los Angeles who is a true romantic. She's hoping to meet a mature man that's sensitive.

Sebastian Baraza

Sebastian Baraza on Temptation Island season 5 (Image credit: Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network)

A personal trainer from Miami, Sebastian is a family-oriented guy looking for someone to accompany him to family vacations, barbecues and athletic events.

Kristian Barbarich

Kristian Barbarich on Temptation Island season 5 (Image credit: Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network)

Kristian the CEO of a sunglasses company and lives in Los Angeles but is from New Zealand. He comes to the show hoping to meet the girl of his dreams.

Abby Bryan

Abby Bryan on Temptation Island season 5 (Image credit: Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network)

Abby is a property manager from Wellington, Fla. She's ready to find a partner who accepts her lavish lifestyle and big personality.

Marjorie Gauracho

Marjorie Gauracho on Temptation Island season 5 (Image credit: Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network)

Marjorie is a realtor and law firm assistant from Boca Raton, Fla. She hopes to find a partner that has "alpha energy."

Griffin Grady

Griffin Grady on Temptation Island season 5 (Image credit: Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network)

From Columbus, Ohio, Griffin is a golf caddy and high school football coach. He's ready to find love, but just hasn't found the right person.

Tia Hairston

Tia Hairston on Temptation Island season 5 (Image credit: Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network)

From Raleigh, N.C., the current bartender is studying for her master's in sports journalism. When it comes to men, Tia is a bit of a "competitive flirt."

Makayla Halstead

Makayla Halstead on Temptation Island season 5 (Image credit: Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network)

A dance teacher and marketing student, Makayla is from Albany, Ore. She hopes to find a partner that is passionate and independent.

Tamie Lawson

Tamie Lawson on Temptation Island season 5 (Image credit: Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network)

Tamie is an artist/freelancer by trade from Los Angeles. She's seeking someone that is "tall, dark and handsome."

Brice Robinson

Brice Robinson on Temptation Island season 5 (Image credit: Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network)

Brice is a solar sales associate from Las Vegas. At 6-foot 5-inches, his stature helps him stand above the competition and he's looking to see what's available on Temptation Island.

Tahjicc Smith

Tahjicc Smith on Temptation Island season 5 (Image credit: Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network)

From Dallas, Tahjicc is an independent shoe retailer that is looking for a woman who embraces his outgoing personality.

Nafeesah Terry

Nafeesah Terry on Temptation Island season 5 (Image credit: Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network)

Nafeesah is a real estate agent from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. She's hoping to find a mate that she can build a lasting family legacy with just like her parents did.

Christian Tesoriero

Christian Tesoriero on Temptation Island season 5 (Image credit: Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network)

A wealth management officer from Ramsey, N.J., Christian admits to having flirtatious ways, but is seemingly on the island ready to fine a mate. That is, if he can overcome his trust issues.

Michael Zappa

Michael Zappa on Temptation Island season 5 (Image credit: Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network)

Michael is an aerospace engineer and entrepreneur that enjoys dating someone who truly appreciates family.

Temptation Island season 5 airs live on the USA Network. Episodes become available to stream the day after they air on Peacock.