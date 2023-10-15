Hot Mess Summer: how it works and all about Rylan's new reality series in Zante

Hot Mess Summer challenges eight boozy Brits to mend their ways and run one of Zante’s busiest party spots. Presented by Rylan Clark, the Prime Video series is taking a group of people who are a ‘liability on a night out’ to the Greek island in the height of summer, where they must reform their ways and run a bar to win a prize. There they will do everything from cleaning toilets to mixing cocktails, but it remains to be seen if they can work together and resist temptation in order to share a cash prize.

“Hot Mess Summer is going to be funny, entertaining, chaotic and everything you’d expect from a Zante bar,” says Rylan. “But our eight party lovers are hopefully going to take away real life lessons as they go from being the party animal to having instrumental roles in running a successful bar. All I’ll say is that it’s not as easy as it sounds.”

Hot Mess Summer

Hot Mess Summer launches on Prime Video inthe Uk and Ireland in 2024. As soon as a release date is officially announced, we’ll update you on this page, plus its international and US air date.

What happens in Hot Mess Summer

In Hot Mess Summer eight hedonistic Brits are heading to the Greek party island of Zante expecting a summer of fun. However, they have been secretly nominated by their friends, who are sick of their antics on nights out, to take part in a social experiment. Under the watchful eye of host Rylan Clark, they must work together to run a busy bar throughout the summer. And they will only get their hands on their share of a cash prize if they can work as a team.

Is there a trailer for Hot Mess Summer?

There's no trailer for Hot Mess Summer just yet, but we can’t wait to see the contestants trying to avoid temptation, so if and when Prime Video releases one, we’ll put it on here for you to enjoy.

All about Hot Mess Summer host Rylan Clark

Hot Mess Summer host Rylan shot to fame as a contestant on The X Factor in 2012. The following year he won Celebrity Big Brother and he’s since presented shows such as Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, The Xtra Factor, Supermarket Sweep, Up Late With Rylan, Ready Steady Cook and Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two. He also played an air steward in the 2016 Absolutely Fabulous movie and co-commentates on the Eurovision semi finals.